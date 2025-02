National Football League 2025 NFL Combine Invites: Full list of draft prospects invited to event Updated Feb. 14, 2025 12:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL announced on Thursday the list of players who have been invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. This year, 329 prospects will attend the event scheduled to occur in Indianapolis from February 24 to March 3. Keep reading for a complete list of invitees, organized by position.

NFL Combine Invitees

Quarterbacks

Max Brosmer (Minnesota)

Brady Cook (Missouri)

Jaxson Dart (Mississippi)

Quinn Ewers (Texas)

Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)

Seth Henigan (Memphis)

Will Howard (Ohio State)

Riley Leonard (Notre Dame)

Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

Graham Mertz (Florida)

Jalen Milroe (Alabama)

Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)

Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

Tyler Shough (Louisville)

Cam Ward (Miami)

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Linemen

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Specialists

Andres Borregales, K (Miami)

James Burnip, P (Alabama)

Jeremy Crawshaw, P (Florida)

Ryan Fitzgerald , K (Florida State)

Tyler Loop, K (Arizona)

Ben Sauls, K (Pittsburgh)

When is the 2025 NFL Combine?

