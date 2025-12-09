2025 Week 15 FLEX Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, check out our flex rankings in this article. See the rankings below for the top projected FLEX players in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top FLEX to start for fantasy in Week 15 of the NFL season?

Christian McCaffrey remains an automatic start as he is projected for 29.4 points against the Titans. Tennessee has struggled to contain top running backs, giving McCaffrey one of the best outlooks of the week.

De’Von Achane is another top option as he faces the Steelers, who have had trouble defending running backs. Puka Nacua is also a premier FLEX play with a matchup against the Lions. Detroit has been vulnerable against the pass, and Nacua is projected for 21.2 points.

Ja’Marr Chase is in the top tier as Cincinnati faces Baltimore, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is a strong play against the Rams. Jahmyr Gibbs should stay in starting lineups with a favorable matchup and a projection of 17.4 points. James Cook is also a dependable FLEX option as he heads to New England. The Patriots have allowed steady production to opposing running backs.

Which fantasy FLEX sleepers should I stream for Week 15?

Breece Hall is one of the strongest streaming considerations as the Jets face the Jaguars. Jacksonville has struggled against the run, and Hall’s workload makes him an appealing upside option.

Bucky Irving is another deeper-league sleeper for Tampa Bay at Atlanta. If active, Irving has flashed enough to be considered in FLEX spots. Should he miss the game, Rashad White moves into a strong streaming role with a likely increase in touches.

At wide receiver, Troy Franklin is in play as the Broncos face the Packers. His involvement in key passing situations makes him a WR3 or deeper FLEX candidate. Jayden Higgins also fits the sleeper mold as Houston meets the Cardinals. Arizona has struggled in coverage, and Higgins has been trending upward in Houston’s passing game. John Metchie III is a deeper-league flier who remains widely available.

Which FLEX players rank as fantasy Week 15 busts?

David Montgomery is a fade as he faces a Rams defense that has been tough on running backs. Montgomery has struggled to find rhythm, and Los Angeles continues to limit rushing efficiency.

Tony Pollard is another risky option as the Cowboys meet the Bengals. Cincinnati has been strong at home and has limited running back production, increasing Pollard’s volatility. Kareem Hunt should also be avoided as he draws the Chargers. Los Angeles has been stout against the run, and Hunt continues to split touches without consistent efficiency.

Additional players to avoid include Ladd McConkey against the Chiefs, Deebo Samuel against the Giants, Christian Watson against the Broncos and Luther Burden III against the Browns. Each of these defenses has limited receiving production and creates volatility for Week 15.

