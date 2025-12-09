National Football League
2025 Week 15 FLEX Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

Published Dec. 9, 2025 2:46 p.m. ET

Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, check out our flex rankings in this article. See the rankings below for the top projected FLEX players in fantasy football this week.

Who are the top FLEX to start for fantasy in Week 15 of the NFL season?

Christian McCaffrey remains an automatic start as he is projected for 29.4 points against the Titans. Tennessee has struggled to contain top running backs, giving McCaffrey one of the best outlooks of the week.

De’Von Achane is another top option as he faces the Steelers, who have had trouble defending running backs. Puka Nacua is also a premier FLEX play with a matchup against the Lions. Detroit has been vulnerable against the pass, and Nacua is projected for 21.2 points.

Ja’Marr Chase is in the top tier as Cincinnati faces Baltimore, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is a strong play against the Rams. Jahmyr Gibbs should stay in starting lineups with a favorable matchup and a projection of 17.4 points. James Cook is also a dependable FLEX option as he heads to New England. The Patriots have allowed steady production to opposing running backs.

 

Which fantasy FLEX sleepers should I stream for Week 15?

Breece Hall is one of the strongest streaming considerations as the Jets face the Jaguars. Jacksonville has struggled against the run, and Hall’s workload makes him an appealing upside option.

Bucky Irving is another deeper-league sleeper for Tampa Bay at Atlanta. If active, Irving has flashed enough to be considered in FLEX spots. Should he miss the game, Rashad White moves into a strong streaming role with a likely increase in touches.

At wide receiver, Troy Franklin is in play as the Broncos face the Packers. His involvement in key passing situations makes him a WR3 or deeper FLEX candidate. Jayden Higgins also fits the sleeper mold as Houston meets the Cardinals. Arizona has struggled in coverage, and Higgins has been trending upward in Houston’s passing game. John Metchie III is a deeper-league flier who remains widely available.

Which FLEX players rank as fantasy Week 15 busts?

David Montgomery is a fade as he faces a Rams defense that has been tough on running backs. Montgomery has struggled to find rhythm, and Los Angeles continues to limit rushing efficiency.

Tony Pollard is another risky option as the Cowboys meet the Bengals. Cincinnati has been strong at home and has limited running back production, increasing Pollard’s volatility. Kareem Hunt should also be avoided as he draws the Chargers. Los Angeles has been stout against the run, and Hunt continues to split touches without consistent efficiency.

Additional players to avoid include Ladd McConkey against the Chiefs, Deebo Samuel against the Giants, Christian Watson against the Broncos and Luther Burden III against the Browns. Each of these defenses has limited receiving production and creates volatility for Week 15.

 

Week 15 FLEX Fantasy Football Rankings

PlayerPosition RankMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
Christian McCaffreyRB149ers vs. Titans29.423.2
Puka NacuaWR1Rams vs. Lions21.213.8
De'Von AchaneRB2Dolphins at Steelers2116.1
Ja'Marr ChaseWR2Bengals vs. Ravens20.212.8
Amon-Ra St. BrownWR3Lions at Rams2012.3
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWR4Seahawks vs. Colts18.812.7
Jahmyr GibbsRB3Lions at Rams17.413.8
James CookRB4Bills at Patriots16.915.5
Jonathan TaylorRB4Colts at Seahawks16.914.3
Saquon BarkleyRB6Eagles vs. Raiders16.614.1
Bijan RobinsonRB7Falcons at Buccaneers16.514.1
Chase BrownRB8Bengals vs. Ravens16.312.7
Drake LondonWR5Falcons at Buccaneers16.210.2
Josh JacobsRB9Packers at Broncos15.813.3
Davante AdamsWR6Rams vs. Lions15.810.9
Chris OlaveWR7Saints vs. Panthers15.79.3
Rashee RiceWR8Chiefs vs. Chargers15.69.9
Derrick HenryRB10Ravens at Bengals15.414.3
Justin JeffersonWR9Vikings at Cowboys15.49.7
George PickensWR10Cowboys vs. Vikings15.310.1
Breece HallRB11Jets at Jaguars1512.3
Kyren WilliamsRB11Rams vs. Lions1512.9
Ashton JeantyRB13Raiders at Eagles14.811.6
Trey McBrideTE1Cardinals at Texans14.78.1
Nico CollinsWR11Texans vs. Cardinals14.69.3
Tyrone Tracy Jr.RB14Giants vs. Commanders14.512.2
Javonte WilliamsRB15Cowboys vs. Vikings14.312.2
Woody MarksRB15Texans vs. Cardinals14.311.9
Zay FlowersWR12Ravens at Bengals14.29.3
A.J. BrownWR13Eagles vs. Raiders13.98.7
Quinshon JudkinsRB17Browns at Bears13.811.9
Jaylen WaddleWR14Dolphins at Steelers13.68.5
TreVeyon HendersonRB18Patriots vs. Bills13.511.3
Bucky IrvingRB18Buccaneers vs. Falcons13.511.6
DeVonta SmithWR15Eagles vs. Raiders13.28.1
Rico DowdleRB20Panthers at Saints1311.6
Stefon DiggsWR16Patriots vs. Bills12.88
David MontgomeryRB21Lions at Rams12.810.2
Kenneth Walker IIIRB21Seahawks vs. Colts12.811.2
Jauan JenningsWR1749ers vs. Titans12.78.3
Travis EtienneRB23Jaguars vs. Jets12.610.6
D'Andre SwiftRB23Bears vs. Browns12.610.8
Tee HigginsWR18Bengals vs. Ravens12.58.3
Jaylen WarrenRB25Steelers vs. Dolphins12.410.2
Tetairoa McMillanWR19Panthers at Saints12.47.8
Jakobi MeyersWR19Jaguars vs. Jets12.47.9
Jameson WilliamsWR19Lions at Rams12.48.3
Kenneth GainwellRB26Steelers vs. Dolphins12.39.4
Harold Fannin Jr.TE2Browns at Bears12.37.4
Juwan JohnsonTE2Saints vs. Panthers12.37.3
Wan'Dale RobinsonWR22Giants vs. Commanders12.37.4
Tyler WarrenTE4Colts at Seahawks11.96.7
Brian ThomasWR23Jaguars vs. Jets11.98
Deebo SamuelWR24Commanders at Giants11.87.3
George KittleTE549ers vs. Titans11.77.8
D.K. MetcalfWR25Steelers vs. Dolphins11.57.6
Khalil ShakirWR26Bills at Patriots11.46.8
Mike EvansWR26Buccaneers vs. Falcons11.47.7
Tony PollardRB27Titans at 49ers11.49.3
Mark AndrewsTE6Ravens at Bengals11.17.5
RJ HarveyRB28Broncos vs. Packers118.7
Marvin Harrison Jr.WR28Cardinals at Texans10.96.8
Omarion HamptonRB29Chargers at Chiefs10.98.9
Courtland SuttonWR29Broncos vs. Packers10.86.6
Troy FranklinWR30Broncos vs. Packers10.76.5
Brock BowersTE7Raiders at Eagles10.66.2
Jordan AddisonWR31Vikings at Cowboys10.66.9
Aaron JonesRB30Vikings at Cowboys10.68.6
Ladd McConkeyWR32Chargers at Chiefs10.56.6
Brenton StrangeTE8Jaguars vs. Jets10.46.4
Travis KelceTE9Chiefs vs. Chargers10.16.1
Kareem HuntRB31Chiefs vs. Chargers10.18.4
Terry McLaurinWR33Commanders at Giants106.3
Rome OdunzeWR34Bears vs. Browns9.86.5
Alec PierceWR34Colts at Seahawks9.86.4
Jake FergusonTE10Cowboys vs. Vikings9.85.4
Dalton SchultzTE11Texans vs. Cardinals9.75.6
Michael Pittman Jr.WR36Colts at Seahawks9.75.1
Keenan AllenWR37Chargers at Chiefs9.65.8
Romeo DoubsWR37Packers at Broncos9.66
Kyle PittsTE12Falcons at Buccaneers9.55.5
Oronde Gadsden IITE12Chargers at Chiefs9.55.7
Hunter HenryTE14Patriots vs. Bills9.45.9
Jerry JeudyWR39Browns at Bears9.36.1
Bam KnightRB32Cardinals at Texans9.27.2
Jayden HigginsWR40Texans vs. Cardinals9.25.7
Emeka EgbukaWR41Buccaneers vs. Falcons96
Zach CharbonnetRB33Seahawks vs. Colts98.3
Chris GodwinWR42Buccaneers vs. Falcons8.95.6
Alvin KamaraRB34Saints vs. Panthers8.86.9
Xavier WorthyWR43Chiefs vs. Chargers8.85.6
Devin NealRB35Saints vs. Panthers8.67.2
CeeDee LambWR44Cowboys vs. Vikings8.65.6
D.J. MooreWR44Bears vs. Browns8.65.5
Tyjae SpearsRB35Titans at 49ers8.66
Theo JohnsonTE15Giants vs. Commanders8.55.3
Dalton KincaidTE15Bills at Patriots8.55.1
Darius SlaytonWR46Giants vs. Commanders8.55.7
Christian WatsonWR46Packers at Broncos8.55.7
Kyle MonangaiRB37Bears vs. Browns8.37.7

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

