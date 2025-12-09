2025 Week 15 FLEX Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts
Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, check out our flex rankings in this article. See the rankings below for the top projected FLEX players in fantasy football this week.
Who are the top FLEX to start for fantasy in Week 15 of the NFL season?
Christian McCaffrey remains an automatic start as he is projected for 29.4 points against the Titans. Tennessee has struggled to contain top running backs, giving McCaffrey one of the best outlooks of the week.
De’Von Achane is another top option as he faces the Steelers, who have had trouble defending running backs. Puka Nacua is also a premier FLEX play with a matchup against the Lions. Detroit has been vulnerable against the pass, and Nacua is projected for 21.2 points.
Ja’Marr Chase is in the top tier as Cincinnati faces Baltimore, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is a strong play against the Rams. Jahmyr Gibbs should stay in starting lineups with a favorable matchup and a projection of 17.4 points. James Cook is also a dependable FLEX option as he heads to New England. The Patriots have allowed steady production to opposing running backs.
Which fantasy FLEX sleepers should I stream for Week 15?
Breece Hall is one of the strongest streaming considerations as the Jets face the Jaguars. Jacksonville has struggled against the run, and Hall’s workload makes him an appealing upside option.
Bucky Irving is another deeper-league sleeper for Tampa Bay at Atlanta. If active, Irving has flashed enough to be considered in FLEX spots. Should he miss the game, Rashad White moves into a strong streaming role with a likely increase in touches.
At wide receiver, Troy Franklin is in play as the Broncos face the Packers. His involvement in key passing situations makes him a WR3 or deeper FLEX candidate. Jayden Higgins also fits the sleeper mold as Houston meets the Cardinals. Arizona has struggled in coverage, and Higgins has been trending upward in Houston’s passing game. John Metchie III is a deeper-league flier who remains widely available.
Which FLEX players rank as fantasy Week 15 busts?
David Montgomery is a fade as he faces a Rams defense that has been tough on running backs. Montgomery has struggled to find rhythm, and Los Angeles continues to limit rushing efficiency.
Tony Pollard is another risky option as the Cowboys meet the Bengals. Cincinnati has been strong at home and has limited running back production, increasing Pollard’s volatility. Kareem Hunt should also be avoided as he draws the Chargers. Los Angeles has been stout against the run, and Hunt continues to split touches without consistent efficiency.
Additional players to avoid include Ladd McConkey against the Chiefs, Deebo Samuel against the Giants, Christian Watson against the Broncos and Luther Burden III against the Browns. Each of these defenses has limited receiving production and creates volatility for Week 15.
Week 15 FLEX Fantasy Football Rankings
|Player
|Position Rank
|Matchup
|Proj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)
|Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB1
|49ers vs. Titans
|29.4
|23.2
|Puka Nacua
|WR1
|Rams vs. Lions
|21.2
|13.8
|De'Von Achane
|RB2
|Dolphins at Steelers
|21
|16.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR2
|Bengals vs. Ravens
|20.2
|12.8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR3
|Lions at Rams
|20
|12.3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR4
|Seahawks vs. Colts
|18.8
|12.7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB3
|Lions at Rams
|17.4
|13.8
|James Cook
|RB4
|Bills at Patriots
|16.9
|15.5
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB4
|Colts at Seahawks
|16.9
|14.3
|Saquon Barkley
|RB6
|Eagles vs. Raiders
|16.6
|14.1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB7
|Falcons at Buccaneers
|16.5
|14.1
|Chase Brown
|RB8
|Bengals vs. Ravens
|16.3
|12.7
|Drake London
|WR5
|Falcons at Buccaneers
|16.2
|10.2
|Josh Jacobs
|RB9
|Packers at Broncos
|15.8
|13.3
|Davante Adams
|WR6
|Rams vs. Lions
|15.8
|10.9
|Chris Olave
|WR7
|Saints vs. Panthers
|15.7
|9.3
|Rashee Rice
|WR8
|Chiefs vs. Chargers
|15.6
|9.9
|Derrick Henry
|RB10
|Ravens at Bengals
|15.4
|14.3
|Justin Jefferson
|WR9
|Vikings at Cowboys
|15.4
|9.7
|George Pickens
|WR10
|Cowboys vs. Vikings
|15.3
|10.1
|Breece Hall
|RB11
|Jets at Jaguars
|15
|12.3
|Kyren Williams
|RB11
|Rams vs. Lions
|15
|12.9
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB13
|Raiders at Eagles
|14.8
|11.6
|Trey McBride
|TE1
|Cardinals at Texans
|14.7
|8.1
|Nico Collins
|WR11
|Texans vs. Cardinals
|14.6
|9.3
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB14
|Giants vs. Commanders
|14.5
|12.2
|Javonte Williams
|RB15
|Cowboys vs. Vikings
|14.3
|12.2
|Woody Marks
|RB15
|Texans vs. Cardinals
|14.3
|11.9
|Zay Flowers
|WR12
|Ravens at Bengals
|14.2
|9.3
|A.J. Brown
|WR13
|Eagles vs. Raiders
|13.9
|8.7
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB17
|Browns at Bears
|13.8
|11.9
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR14
|Dolphins at Steelers
|13.6
|8.5
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB18
|Patriots vs. Bills
|13.5
|11.3
|Bucky Irving
|RB18
|Buccaneers vs. Falcons
|13.5
|11.6
|DeVonta Smith
|WR15
|Eagles vs. Raiders
|13.2
|8.1
|Rico Dowdle
|RB20
|Panthers at Saints
|13
|11.6
|Stefon Diggs
|WR16
|Patriots vs. Bills
|12.8
|8
|David Montgomery
|RB21
|Lions at Rams
|12.8
|10.2
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB21
|Seahawks vs. Colts
|12.8
|11.2
|Jauan Jennings
|WR17
|49ers vs. Titans
|12.7
|8.3
|Travis Etienne
|RB23
|Jaguars vs. Jets
|12.6
|10.6
|D'Andre Swift
|RB23
|Bears vs. Browns
|12.6
|10.8
|Tee Higgins
|WR18
|Bengals vs. Ravens
|12.5
|8.3
|Jaylen Warren
|RB25
|Steelers vs. Dolphins
|12.4
|10.2
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR19
|Panthers at Saints
|12.4
|7.8
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR19
|Jaguars vs. Jets
|12.4
|7.9
|Jameson Williams
|WR19
|Lions at Rams
|12.4
|8.3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB26
|Steelers vs. Dolphins
|12.3
|9.4
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE2
|Browns at Bears
|12.3
|7.4
|Juwan Johnson
|TE2
|Saints vs. Panthers
|12.3
|7.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR22
|Giants vs. Commanders
|12.3
|7.4
|Tyler Warren
|TE4
|Colts at Seahawks
|11.9
|6.7
|Brian Thomas
|WR23
|Jaguars vs. Jets
|11.9
|8
|Deebo Samuel
|WR24
|Commanders at Giants
|11.8
|7.3
|George Kittle
|TE5
|49ers vs. Titans
|11.7
|7.8
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR25
|Steelers vs. Dolphins
|11.5
|7.6
|Khalil Shakir
|WR26
|Bills at Patriots
|11.4
|6.8
|Mike Evans
|WR26
|Buccaneers vs. Falcons
|11.4
|7.7
|Tony Pollard
|RB27
|Titans at 49ers
|11.4
|9.3
|Mark Andrews
|TE6
|Ravens at Bengals
|11.1
|7.5
|RJ Harvey
|RB28
|Broncos vs. Packers
|11
|8.7
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR28
|Cardinals at Texans
|10.9
|6.8
|Omarion Hampton
|RB29
|Chargers at Chiefs
|10.9
|8.9
|Courtland Sutton
|WR29
|Broncos vs. Packers
|10.8
|6.6
|Troy Franklin
|WR30
|Broncos vs. Packers
|10.7
|6.5
|Brock Bowers
|TE7
|Raiders at Eagles
|10.6
|6.2
|Jordan Addison
|WR31
|Vikings at Cowboys
|10.6
|6.9
|Aaron Jones
|RB30
|Vikings at Cowboys
|10.6
|8.6
|Ladd McConkey
|WR32
|Chargers at Chiefs
|10.5
|6.6
|Brenton Strange
|TE8
|Jaguars vs. Jets
|10.4
|6.4
|Travis Kelce
|TE9
|Chiefs vs. Chargers
|10.1
|6.1
|Kareem Hunt
|RB31
|Chiefs vs. Chargers
|10.1
|8.4
|Terry McLaurin
|WR33
|Commanders at Giants
|10
|6.3
|Rome Odunze
|WR34
|Bears vs. Browns
|9.8
|6.5
|Alec Pierce
|WR34
|Colts at Seahawks
|9.8
|6.4
|Jake Ferguson
|TE10
|Cowboys vs. Vikings
|9.8
|5.4
|Dalton Schultz
|TE11
|Texans vs. Cardinals
|9.7
|5.6
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR36
|Colts at Seahawks
|9.7
|5.1
|Keenan Allen
|WR37
|Chargers at Chiefs
|9.6
|5.8
|Romeo Doubs
|WR37
|Packers at Broncos
|9.6
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|TE12
|Falcons at Buccaneers
|9.5
|5.5
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE12
|Chargers at Chiefs
|9.5
|5.7
|Hunter Henry
|TE14
|Patriots vs. Bills
|9.4
|5.9
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR39
|Browns at Bears
|9.3
|6.1
|Bam Knight
|RB32
|Cardinals at Texans
|9.2
|7.2
|Jayden Higgins
|WR40
|Texans vs. Cardinals
|9.2
|5.7
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR41
|Buccaneers vs. Falcons
|9
|6
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB33
|Seahawks vs. Colts
|9
|8.3
|Chris Godwin
|WR42
|Buccaneers vs. Falcons
|8.9
|5.6
|Alvin Kamara
|RB34
|Saints vs. Panthers
|8.8
|6.9
|Xavier Worthy
|WR43
|Chiefs vs. Chargers
|8.8
|5.6
|Devin Neal
|RB35
|Saints vs. Panthers
|8.6
|7.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR44
|Cowboys vs. Vikings
|8.6
|5.6
|D.J. Moore
|WR44
|Bears vs. Browns
|8.6
|5.5
|Tyjae Spears
|RB35
|Titans at 49ers
|8.6
|6
|Theo Johnson
|TE15
|Giants vs. Commanders
|8.5
|5.3
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE15
|Bills at Patriots
|8.5
|5.1
|Darius Slayton
|WR46
|Giants vs. Commanders
|8.5
|5.7
|Christian Watson
|WR46
|Packers at Broncos
|8.5
|5.7
|Kyle Monangai
|RB37
|Bears vs. Browns
|8.3
|7.7
More Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings
- Fantasy Football Week 15 FLEX Rankings
- Fantasy Football Week 15 QB Rankings
- Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings
- Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Rankings
- Fantasy Football Week 15 TE Rankings
- Fantasy Football Week 15 WR Rankings
