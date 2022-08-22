National Basketball Association Grizzlies, Celtics interested in Kevin Durant trade 32 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kevin Durant remains a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite his June 30 trade request.

The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have been frequently mentioned as suitors to acquire the 33-year-old star, who Brooklyn has placed a steep price tag on.

But a new report from The Athletic said that the Memphis Grizzlies have made "new inquires" on Durant.

Recently, Boston offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a future first-round draft pick to Brooklyn for Durant. Meanwhile, the report states that the Grizzlies are willing to depart with a plethora of first-round draft picks to acquire Durant.

All that said, the report states that Brooklyn's trade talks with other teams have been "non-existent" of late. Boston is unwilling to move big man Robert Williams III, Memphis is unwilling to move young players like Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., Toronto is unwilling to move Scottie Barnes, and Brooklyn hasn't been intrigued by a trade package from the Suns centered around Mikal Bridges and future first-round draft picks.

In addition, Miami hasn't shown interest in moving All-Star big man Bam Adebayo, while the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks have checked in on Durant trade options.

Given the tedious state of his trade market, could Durant ultimately suit up for the Nets on opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season? Furthermore, could he do so alongside Kyrie Irving, who exercised his $36.5 million player option for next season and has since been at the center of trade discussions?

Durant and Irving were recently seen working out together in Los Angeles, and Shannon Sharpe, co-host of "Undisputed," feels the two superstars doing so is a positive development for Brooklyn.

"It looks like they're on good terms," Sharpe said. "It's hard for me to believe that if they weren't on good terms they'd be working out together. That also bodes well for Kyrie considering that it doesn't look like KD's gonna get traded, and if KD doesn't get traded, doesn't look like Kyrie's gonna get traded, so that works well for the Brooklyn Nets.

"I don't know how well it works for KD. KD probably still wants to get moved, but it doesn't look like [it will happened] as we get closer to camp, and I don't see a scenario that they would trade him during the middle of the season at the trade deadline. It looks like Kevin Durant is heading back to the Brooklyn Nets for at least one more year, and Kyrie Irving will be joining him."

Skip Bayless, co-host of "Undisputed," also feels that Durant and Irving working out together is an auspicious sign for the Nets.

"The X-factor was it felt like Kevin had demanded a trade because he was done with Kyrie, that Kyrie had betrayed him," Bayless said. "Kyrie had rubbed everybody the wrong way because he wouldn't get vaccinated. He would not participate. I thought it wrecked the psyche of this team all year long and Kevin just couldn't stomach it, and I thought we got a halfhearted Kevin in the first round of the playoffs."

"Boston was much better. Boston's defense just attacked him and made him look weak, made him say, ‘No mas,’ basically. And yet, in the end, he demands a trade because he wants out from under Kyrie, who had opted back in. So, you know you've got Kyrie there for one more year at a fairly modest rate."

The Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. Durant is entering his 15th active NBA season (he missed the 2019-20 season due to a torn Achilles tendon). He averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8/38.3/91.0 last season.

