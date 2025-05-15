National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Offseason Buzz: Suns, Booker working toward contract extension Updated Jun. 27, 2025 7:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For 28 NBA teams, the offseason has begun, and with that comes drama and buzz about the futures of the best free-agents and potential trade targets.

We've got you covered tracking all the rumors from in and around the league:

June 27

Suns, Booker "active in working out" record extension

The Phoenix Suns remain steadfast in building around guard Devin Booker. The 10-year veteran is coming off a 2024-25 season in which he averaged 25.6 points per game, his lowest mark since 2018, to go with a career-high 7.1 assists per game. Booker has three years remaining on a four-year, $220 million contract he signed prior to last season, but is eligible, and reportedly working toward signing a record extension, which would tack on an additional two years at $150 million ($75 million AAV) and keep him under contract in Phoenix through the 2031 season.

76ers pick up Andre Drummond's team option

The Philadelphia 76ers retained backup center Andre Drummond by picking up his player option on Friday. Instead of heading into the free-agent market, Drummond will make $5 million on the final year of a two-year contract he signed prior to the 2024-25 season with the 76ers. The two-time All-Star averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds during his 13th NBA season last year.

Raptors, president Masai Ujiri part ways

The Raptors are moving on from Ujiri, according to ESPN. Ujiri became Toronto's executive vice president and general manager in 2013 and was the architect of the team's 2019 NBA Finals triumph, the team's lone championship. The Raptors are coming off a 30-52 season and haven't won a playoff series since the 2019-20 NBA season.

June 26

Austin Reaves rejects extension offer

Reaves turned down a four-year, $89.2 million extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic. This was the maximum offer that the Lakers could make to Reaves, who signed a four-year, $53.8 million contract with the Lakers in 2023; Reaves is entering the third season of that deal, which includes a $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 NBA season. Last season, Reaves averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 46.0/37.7/87.7. The Lakers went 50-32 and claimed the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

June 25

Knicks interviewing James Borrego

New York is interviewing Borrego, the former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets and a current assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans, for its head-coaching vacancy, according to ESPN. Across Borrego's four seasons as its head coach (2018-19 season to 2021-22 season), Charlotte went a combined 148-183. He has been part of head coach Willie Green's coaching staff in New Orleans the past two seasons. Borrego is the fourth person who has interviewed with the Knicks, former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown, former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori being the other three.

John Collins opts into player option with Jazz

John Collins has opted into his player option for the 2025-26 season instead of testing free agency. The veteran forward averaged 19 points per game and 8.2 rebounds throughout his eighth NBA season. He could have commanded a line of suitors on the open market, but it's possible no team would have offered him more than the $26.58 million he's set to make by remaining with the Utah Jazz.

Fred VanVleet, Rockets agree to new deal

Houston is signing VanVleet to a two-year, $50 million deal, according to ESPN. VanVleet had a $44.9 million team option in the final year of his three-year, $128.5 million deal for next season, which Houston was set to decline. The 31-year-old VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting 37.8/34.5/81.0 last season. The Rockets recently acquired 11-time All-NBA honoree Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns.

June 24

Pelicans, Wizards make four-player trade

New Orleans is trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to Washington for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, according to ESPN. McCollum is entering the final season of a two-year, $64 million deal, while Poole is entering the third season of a four-year, $128 million deal. The Wizards and Pelicans each missed the playoffs last season, with Washington selecting sixth and New Orleans selecting seventh in the 2025 draft.

Knicks interviewing Micah Nori for coaching vacancy

New York is interviewing Nori, an assistant coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves, for its head-coaching vacancy, according to ESPN. The 51-year-old Nori has been an assistant in Minnesota for the past four seasons, preceded by assistant coaching stints with the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. Nori served as Minnesota's de facto head coach during the 2023-24 NBA postseason when head coach Chris Finch suffered a knee injury. Nori is the third known candidate to interview with the Knicks, former Kings head coach Mike Brown and former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins being the other two.

June 23

Gafford intends to sign extension with Mavericks

Daniel Gafford reportedly intends to sign a contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks. The center, who is set to enter his seventh NBA season, has one year remaining on a three-year, $40.1 million deal that he signed in 2023. His next deal is expected to be another three-year extension, worth $60 million, that would run through the 2028-29 season. It would be a boost in pay for Gafford after a career-best season in which he averaged 12.3 points per game and 6.8 rebounds.

Middleton stays with Wizards

Khris Middleton has picked up his $33.3 million player option with the Washington Wizards for the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN. The three-time NBA All-Star was traded to D.C. ahead of the NBA trade deadline by the MIlwaukee Bucks. The 33-year-old wing has been dealing with ankle injuries and only made 37 appearances last season for both teams. Middleton helped the Bucks win the 2019 NBA Finals.

June 22

Durant to Rockets in megatrade

Kevin Durant will join the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade that will see him leave the Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported Sunday .

In return, the Suns will reportedly receive veteran guards Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. They'll also receive six draft picks, including the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The other five picks are second-round selections.

Durant, who will be 37 at the start of next season, is entering the final season of a four-year, $194.2 million deal.

June 19

Rockets extend head coach Ime Udoka

Houston signed Udoka to a "long-term" extension that makes him one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NBA, according to ESPN. Earlier this month, the Rockets denied the New York Knicks permission to speak with Udoka about their head-coaching vacancy after they fired Tom Thibodeau. In Udoka's second season as head coach, the Rockets went 52-30, claiming the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference before losing to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. Houston is a combined 93-71 under Udoka, who was previously the head coach of the Boston Celtics in the 2021-22 NBA season, with Boston reaching the NBA Finals.

June 17

Suns asking for the second pick, Stephon Castle

Kevin Durant has, reportedly, made it clear that the San Antonio Spurs are his priority destination. But, he may not get his way because the Phoenix Suns' asking price of the Spurs is steep. The Suns, reportedly, want the "second pick (in the 2025 NBA Draft) and/or Stephon Castle." The Spurs would prefer to retain both those assets in any trade for Durant.

June 16

Knicks not interested in acquiring Kevin Durant

The Kevin Durant destination rumors have been running rampant and the New York Knicks have remained a mainstay in that conversation. They have the assets to acquire the two-time NBA Champion, and he's expressed an interest in landing there. However, the Knicks, reportedly, don't share that desire:

"KD wanted the New York Knicks. He wanted to go there. The Knicks have no interest in bringing him in."

June 15

Magic land G Desmond Bane from Grizzlies

The first major trade of the NBA offseason has been agreed to. The Magic have acquired Bane from the Grizzlies for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony, along with four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap, ESPN reported. The picks Memphis is receiving are the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns' 2026 first-round pick in 2026, Orlando's 2028 unprotected first-round pick and Orlando's 2030 first-round pick. The pick swap is a lightly protected first-round pick in 2029, according to ESPN.

Bane, who'll turn 27 later in June, has been a big reason why the Grizzlies have made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 20.2 points per game in that stretch, including 19.2 points per game this past season. He's also been among the game's top 3-point shooters over that time, making 40.7% of his attempts from deep since the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Magic will hope that Bane will provide the necessary scoring and shooting the team needs alongside emerging star wings Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. While both players averaged over 24 points per game in 2024-25, they both shot 32% or lower from 3-point range, which is considered well below average. Orlando's offense wasn't great as a result, ranking 27th in offensive rating (108.9) en route to a 41-41 regular season. The Magic got the No. 7 seed in the East through the play-in tournament, but lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in the first round.

As for the Grizzlies, the trade marks the first big shake-up to their core in recent years. Memphis earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. However, it never made it past the second round of the playoffs in either season. It missed the playoffs in 2023-24 as Ja Morant missed most of the year due to injuries and a suspension. It got the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference this past season, getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. The Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins just weeks before the start of the playoffs.

June 14

Kevin Durant's preferred destinations revealed

The disgruntled Suns star prefers to be traded to the Houston Rockets or the San Antonio Spurs, according to a report from The Athletic. The Spurs and Houston Rockets have previously been linked to Durant, in addition to the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.

The 11-time All-NBA honoree, who will be 37 at the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, is entering the final season of a four-year, $194.2 million deal. Last season, Durant averaged 26.6 points per game, while shooting 52.7/43.0/83.9. He was limited to 62 games due to calf and ankle injuries.

It became clear toward the end of the 2025 NBA regular season that Kevin Durant's time in Phoenix would come to an end with the close of the regular season. The Suns have reportedly placed a loose deadline on when they will move Durant. The Suns are aiming to trade Durant before the NBA Draft on June 25.

Rockets extend Steven Adams

Houston signed Adams to a three-year, $39 million extension, ESPN reported. Adams, who will be 32 at the start of next season, averaged 3.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this year in his first healthy season with the Rockets.

June 13

Knicks set to interview coaching candidates

New York will interview Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown for its head-coaching vacancy next week, per The Athletic. Both coaches were fired by their respective teams during the regular season; Jenkins was fired by the Grizzlies, and Brown was fired by the Sacramento Kings. Across Jenkins' six seasons as the Grizzlies' head coach, the team went a combined 250-214, making the playoffs four times, counting this season. Should he be hired by New York, it would be Jenkins' second NBA head-coaching stint.

Across Brown's three seasons as the Kings' head coach, the team went a combined 107-88, winning 46-plus games in each of the first two seasons, with the franchise making the playoffs for the first time in 17 years in Brown's first season on the job (2022-23 season). Should he be hired by New York, it'd be Brown's fifth NBA head-coaching stint.

New York's request to interview Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd about its vacant head-coaching position was rejected, ESPN reported on June 11. The Knicks also were denied permission to speak with Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, SNY reported. New York fired Tom Thibodeau after losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Russell Westbrook to decline option, become free agent

Westbrook will decline his $3.4 million player option with the Denver Nuggets for the 2025-2026 season, per ESPN. Westbrook is recovering from hand surgery to repair multiple fractures sustained during the season, but in the past those types of injuries have cost him 14 and 12 games in a season, respectively, so the expectation is that he'd be ready to go well before training camp in the fall. The veteran guard averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists while shooting nearly 52% on 2-point attempts in 75 games for the Nuggets.

June 12

Spurs, 76ers discussing first-round pick swap

Per multiple reports, Philadelphia has discussed moving up in the draft from No. 3 to No. 2 with San Antonio. The Spurs already have a full backcourt — which is where the presumed second-overall selection, Rutgers' Dylan Harper, would end up — while the Sixers are looking to add to their own backcourt that already includes Tyrese Maxey. Whether the Spurs would actually look for a deal that would net them some additional draft assets to make up for the gap between the second and third picks is unknown, but the two teams have at least discussed the swap.

June 11

Heat and Tyler Herro working toward extension

The Heat and Herro seem to be on the same page as the two sides work toward an extension. Herro is entering the penultimate year of his prior deal, in which he's set to be paid $31 million in 2025-26 and $33 million in 2026-27. The extension he and the Heat are eyeing is reportedly a three-year deal, worth $149.7 million ($49.9 million AAV). The potential raise is warranted for Herro, who's coming off a 2024-25 season in which he posted career-bests in points (23.9 per game) and assists (5.5) and earned his first All-Star nod.

June 2

Raptors eyeing offseason shake-up — is Giannis Antetokounmpo on the table?

After three consecutive playoff-less seasons, Toronto is looking to make changes. On Sunday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on "The Hoop Collective" that the Raptors will try to acquire a "big fish" this offseason. There are a few big fish that could be available — Durant, who's expressed a desire to leave Phoenix — comes to mind. The Raptors, though, could also try to lure Antetokounmpo, which would be like reeling in a great white shark.

Toronto has accumulated players with the salaries needed to build a package for a move like this — trading for and extending Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Realistically, if Antetokounmpo is on the table, nobody should be off limits for Toronto, including young star Scottie Barnes. It would make sense for Antetokounmpo, too, because, while he hasn't formally asked to be traded away from Milwaukee, he's expressed a desire to stay in a much weaker Eastern Conference. According to an ESPN report from May, the two-time MVP said he's "open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere."

