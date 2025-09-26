National Basketball Association Grizzlies’ Zach Edey, Jaren Jackson Jr. To Miss Start of 2025-26 Season After Surgery Published Sep. 26, 2025 7:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025-26 NBA season fast approaching, the Memphis Grizzlies will likely begin the year without center Zach Edey and star forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

The team announced Friday Edey could miss the first two months of the season while recovering from ankle surgery. Meanwhile, Jackson will face a slightly shorter recovery timeline, with the 2023 defensive player of the year slated to return to play in 4-6 weeks.

As of Friday, Jackson has been cleared to begin ramping up basketball activities after undergoing a procedure to repair turf toe in his right foot in early July.

Edey underwent surgery in early June to address laxity in his left ankle. He has been cleared to begin ramping up basketball activities and is expected to return to play in 6-9 weeks, per the team.

Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 74 starts in the 2024-25 season, earning his second All-Star selection.

A two-time national player of the year at Purdue, Edey missed 12 games early last season because of a sprained left ankle. The 2024 first-round pick was voted to the All-Rookie first team after playing in 66 games, making 55 starts, and averaging 9.2 points and a rookie-leading 8.3 rebounds.

The Grizzlies provided other medical updates Friday ahead of training camp:

— Forward Brandon Clarke will have an arthroscopic procedure to relieve knee synovitis in his right knee. The knee issue popped up during offseason training. Clarke had a procedure on his right knee in mid-March to repair a high-grade sprain to his posterior cruciate ligament.

— Rookie guard Cedric Coward, the 11th-overall pick in this summer's draft, is expected to be a full participant in camp following the completion of his left shoulder rehabilitation. He injured his shoulder early last season at Washington State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

