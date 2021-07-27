Major League Baseball MLB Trade Tracker: Padres bulk up offense, acquire Adam Frazier from Pirates 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB's trade deadline is just around the corner, and some teams find themselves facing a difficult decision.

Do they become buyers and go for it, trying to add talent for a playoff run? Or do they sell off expensive assets in an attempt to build for the future? Some teams might even decide to stand pat and hope for the best.

Whatever your favorite team decides to do, time is running short, as the deadline is Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

There have already been a few moves of consequence, and we’ve put together a tracker to help you monitor all the key trades so far.

July 26: San Diego Padres acquire Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates

Key stats: Frazier led MLB with 125 hits at the time of the trade. His .324 batting average ranked fourth.

Who else was involved?: The Padres sent three minor leaguers to Pittsburgh – SS Tucupita Marcano, OF Jack Suwinski and RHP Michell Miliano.

Why it matters: The Padres add a first-time All-Star who can play both 2B and OF to their lineup, hoping to boost an offense that ranks 11th in MLB at 4.76 runs per game. Frazier is 29 but has another year before he reaches arbitration, and the Pirates even threw some cash into the deal.

July 26: New York Yankees acquire Clay Holmes from the Pirates

Key stats: Holmes, who has a 4.93 ERA in 42 relief innings, is known for his sinker, which helps him post a 72.8% ground-ball rate.

Who else was involved?: The Yankees shipped minor league infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Park to Pittsburgh. Neither is a highly-rated prospect, though Park was hitting .327 in Triple-A.

Why it matters: The Yankees have MLB’s third-best bullpen according to Fangraphs WAR, but they have blown some leads. Adding right-hander Holmes just adds to their depth as they try to make up ground in the AL East.

July 23: New York Mets acquire Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays

Key stats: Hill, a left-handed starter, had a 3.87 ERA across 19 starts for Tampa. Not bad for a 41-year-old.

Who else was involved?: The Mets sent RHP Tommy Hunter and C Matt Dyer to Tampa. Hunter, 35, has been out with a back injury since May. Dyer, 23, was hitting .194 at Low-A St. Lucie.

Why it matters: The Mets are desperate for starting pitching as they try to maintain their lead in the NL East. Hill can provide that. He has struggled of late, but a move to the DH-less NL usually helps pitchers improve their numbers a bit. The Rays hope Hunter will be healthy for the stretch run to help out their bullpen.

July 22: Rays acquire Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins

Key stats: Cruz was hitting .289 with 21 home runs and 52 RBIs at the time of the trade.

Who else was involved?: The Rays also got RHP Calvin Faucher in the deal, while minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman head to Minnesota.

Why it matters: The ageless Cruz was an All-Star in his age-40 season. Not only was he arguably the best bat on the trade market but he’s also known as a stalwart and respected presence in the clubhouse. The defending AL champs got a lot better with this deal.

July 21: Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Billy McKinney from the Mets

Key stats: McKinney hit .220 with five home runs in 39 games for the Mets this season.

Who else was involved?: The Dodgers sent minor league OF Carlos Rincon and cash to New York.

Why it matters: The Dodgers love players who are versatile, and while McKinney’s numbers don’t dazzle, the left-handed hitter has played all three outfield positions this season. The former first-round pick (Oakland, 2013) has been traded twice this season, five times in his career.

July 16: Atlanta Braves acquire Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks

Key stats: Vogt was hitting .212 with five home runs at the time of the trade.

Who else was involved?: Atlanta sent Mason Berne, a Low-A first baseman, to Arizona.

Why it matters: The Braves have struggled to find consistency at catcher, and Vogt is the seventh player to suit up behind the plate for Atlanta this season. This is the sixth team in nine seasons for the 36-year-old.

July 15: Braves acquire Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs

Key stats: Pederson had a .718 OPS and 11 home runs at the time of the trade.

Who else was involved?: The Braves sent 1B Bryce Ball to Chicago. Ball, 22, was hitting .188 at High-A.

Why it matters: The Braves acquired Pederson just a few days after losing star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for the season with a torn ACL, so it’s pretty obvious why the deal was made. The left-handed Pederson is known as a tormentor of right-handed pitchers, sporting a career .834 OPS vs. righties compared to just .607 vs. lefties.

