Boston Red Sox break up late no-hitter, rally for wild win against rival New York Yankees

The New York Yankees had the Boston Red Sox on the ropes through seven no-hit innings, but the wheels came off late against their AL East rivals.

Yankees starter Domingo Germán was dealing Sunday, keeping the Red Sox blanked through seven, striking out 10 and walking just one batter.

Up 4-0 with six outs to go, it looked as though the Yankees were poised to cruise to a win ⁠— potentially of the no-hit variety ⁠— and split their four-game weekend series. However, it all went sideways for New York in the eighth.

Alex Verdugo broke up Germán's no-hit bid with a double to lead off the bottom of the frame, chasing the Yankees starter after 93 pitches.

In came Jonathan Loaisiga to try and stymie any designs on a Red Sox comeback, but Boston's bottom of the lineup had other ideas.

Hunter Renfroe, hitting seventh in Boston's lineup, doubled on a 1-0 count to drive in Verdugo, ending the shutout. Then, three straight Red Sox ⁠— Christian Vázquez, Franchy Cordero and leadoff man Kiké Hernández ⁠— got to Loaisiga, cutting the game to a one-run deficit for Boston.

After Loaisiga failed to record an out, Yankees manager Aaron Boone called on Zack Britton to stop the bleeding. Britton got pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki to ground out, but Cordero was able to score and Hernández advanced to third on the play.

In stepped three-hole hitter Xander Bogaerts. He looped a 92-mph sinker from Britton out to right field, just deep enough for Hernández to tag up on the sac fly and scamper home from third, giving the Red Sox an unlikely 5-4 lead.

With the requisite damage done, Britton got Rafael Devers to ground out and keep it to a one-run game. Matt Barnes trotted out to earn the save for the Red Sox, getting two quick outs before allowing a single to Giancarlo Stanton.

Barnes shut the door on the next batter he faced, inducing a pop up to third base from Rougned Odor.

And just like that, the Red Sox pried victory away from the jaws of defeat.

The win was an important one for the Red Sox, who moved to 61-39 for the season, as they battle the Tampa Bay Rays (60-40) for first place in the AL East.

For the Yankees, on the other hand, the loss served as yet another painful reminder that the season seems to be slipping away. They're 5-5 in their last 10 games and now sit nine games back of the Red Sox.

After the game, Boone called the loss a "really tough one" and something that's becoming all too common for the Yankees of late, but he remained optimistic.

"This definitely seems like, especially over the last month or month-and-a-half, we've had some really tough ones that we've had to get past and get through and time and time again these guys have done it," Boone said. "… Look, it's been a difficult season to this point, no question about it. But to these guys' credit, they continue to get off the mat time and time again and will do it again."

Naturally, social media had its say during and in the aftermath of the meltdown against the Red Sox.

An off day is next up for the Yankees, followed by a three-game set against the Rays, where the Bronx Bombers will hope to rinse away the bad taste of Sunday's loss.

