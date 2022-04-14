Major League Baseball MLB odds: Seiya Suzuki, Oneil Cruz and Bobby Witt Jr. lead ROY futures 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first week of the MLB baseball season is in the books and futures bettors are already predicting which neophytes will win the 2022 AL and NL ROY awards.

Will the second overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, Bobby Witt Jr , live up to the expectations as he follows up the tremendous season he had in the minors in 2021? Can the highly touted Julio Rodriguez — who hit 347/.441/.560 with 13 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 74 games last season — carry that bat over to the majors? Will nine-year Nippon Professional Baseball veteran and NL ROY favorite Seiya Suzuki exceed the price of his five-year $85 million dollar contract with the Chicago Cubs and take home one of many MLB awards this season?

Betting odds are always on the move in the majors. Let's take a look at the ROY odds for both leagues as the MLB season kicks into gear (with all odds via FOX Bet).

2022 American League Rookie of Year Odds*

Bobby Witt Jr: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Julio Rodriguez (SEA): +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Spencer Torkelson : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Steven Kwan : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Adley Rutschman: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jeremy Pena : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Shane Baz : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Riley Greene: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Reid Detmers : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jhoan Duran : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Joe Ryan : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Josh Lowe : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Vidal Bruján : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Kyle Isbel : +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Triston Casas: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Jordan Groshans: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Luis Gil : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Matt Brash : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Grayson Rodriguez: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jose Siri : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

* Odds as of 4/14/2022

2022 National League Rookie of Year Odds*

Seiya Suzuki: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Oneil Cruz : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Hunter Greene : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

CJ Abrams : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Bryson Stott : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Joey Bart : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Sixto Sanchez : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Matt Vierling : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Edward Cabrera : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Alek Thomas: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Cade Cavalli: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brennen Davis: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Nolan Gorman: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Seth Beer : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Mackenzie Gore : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Roansy Contreras : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Nick Lodolo : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Mickey Moniak : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Matthew Liberatore: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ethan Small: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

* Odds as of 4/14/2022

- At +225, Seiya Suzuki is the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Rookie of the Year. A nine-year, Nippon Professional Baseball veteran, he hit 317/.433/.636 with 38 home runs in 2021. He hopes to bring that dynamic play with him into the major leagues. Selecting promising prospects is a tough business, but if the first week is any indication, Suzuki is going to be in the running for one of the league's best rooks.

- Cleveland Guardian rookie Steven Kwan (+600) has also taken the majors by storm in a big way. The left fielder from Oregon State has reached base a whopping 18 times in his first five MLB games, a feat that hasn't been done in 121 years. The MLB season is a marathon, not a sprint. But with a week in the books, Kwan and his bat are certainly making a mark.

- Oneil Cruz (+550) is currently playing in the minors where he hit .311 with 18 home runs and 19 stolen bases in 70 games last season across three levels. With the Pittsburgh Pirates off to a poor offensive start, it is only a matter of time before the 6-foot-7 hitting phenom makes his major league debut.

So who do you like for ROY? As usual, check out FOX Bet to place your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.