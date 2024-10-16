2024 MLB Gold Glove Finalists: Yankees' Juan Soto headlines list
As the MLB season draws to a close, the spotlight shines on the league's finest defensive players with the announcement of the Gold Glove finalists. Celebrating exceptional skill and athleticism, these awards honor those who have consistently demonstrated outstanding fielding excellence at their respective positions. Winners are set to be awarded on ESPN’s "Baseball Tonight" on November 3rd at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both leagues will have three finalists at each position.
2024 MLB Gold Glove Award Finalists
American League
Pitcher
- Griffin Canning, Angels
- Seth Lugo, Royals
- Cole Ragans, Royals
Catcher
First Base
Second Base
Third Base
- Alex Bregman, Astros
- Ernie Clement, Blue Jays
- José Ramírez, Guardians
Shortstop
- Brayan Rocchio, Guardians
- Anthony Volpe, Yankees
- Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
Left Field
- Colton Cowser, Orioles
- Steven Kwan, Guardians
- Alex Verdugo, Yankees
Center Field
- Jarren Duran, Red Sox
- Jake Meyers, Astros
- Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays
Right Field
- Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox
- Jo Adell, Angels
- Juan Soto, Yankees
Utility
- Willi Castro, Twins
- Mauricio Dubón, Astros
- Dylan Moore, Mariners
National League
Pitcher
Catcher
First Base
- Bryce Harper, Phillies
- Matt Olson, Braves
- Christian Walker, D-backs
Second Base
- Ketel Marte, D-backs
- Bryson Stott, Phillies
- Brice Turang, Brewers
Third Base
Shortstop
- Dansby Swanson, Cubs
- Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies
- Masyn Winn, Cardinals
Left Field
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr., D-backs
- Ian Happ, Cubs
- Brandon Marsh, Phillies
Center Field
- Brenton Doyle, Rockies
- Blake Perkins, Brewers
- Jacob Young, Nationals
Right Field
- Sal Frelick, Brewers
- Jake McCarthy, D-backs
- Mike Yastrzemski, Giants
Utility
- Brendan Donovan, Cardinals
- Kiké Hernández, Dodgers
- Jared Triolo, Pirates
What is the MLB Gold Glove Award?
The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards recognizes the top individual fielding performances for each position in both the American League and National League.
To identify the winners for the nine standard positions, all 30 MLB managers, along with up to six coaches from each team, cast votes for players within their league, excluding those from their own roster. These votes account for 75% of the final selection, while the SABR Defensive Index contributes the remaining 25%.
For the utility position, Rawlings partnered with SABR to develop a unique defensive formula that operates independently of the standard selection process.
