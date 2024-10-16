Major League Baseball
2024 MLB Gold Glove Finalists: Yankees' Juan Soto headlines list
Major League Baseball

2024 MLB Gold Glove Finalists: Yankees' Juan Soto headlines list

Updated Oct. 16, 2024 12:11 p.m. ET

As the MLB season draws to a close, the spotlight shines on the league's finest defensive players with the announcement of the Gold Glove finalists. Celebrating exceptional skill and athleticism, these awards honor those who have consistently demonstrated outstanding fielding excellence at their respective positions. Winners are set to be awarded on ESPN’s "Baseball Tonight" on November 3rd at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both leagues will have three finalists at each position. 

2024 MLB Gold Glove Award Finalists

American League

Pitcher

Catcher

First Base

Second Base

Third Base

Shortstop

Left Field

Center Field

Right Field

Utility

National League

Pitcher

Catcher

First Base

Second Base

Third Base

Shortstop

Left Field

Center Field

Right Field

Utility

What is the MLB Gold Glove Award?

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards recognizes the top individual fielding performances for each position in both the American League and National League.

To identify the winners for the nine standard positions, all 30 MLB managers, along with up to six coaches from each team, cast votes for players within their league, excluding those from their own roster. These votes account for 75% of the final selection, while the SABR Defensive Index contributes the remaining 25%.

For the utility position, Rawlings partnered with SABR to develop a unique defensive formula that operates independently of the standard selection process.

