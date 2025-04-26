Major League Baseball Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez homers FOUR TIMES against the Braves Published Apr. 26, 2025 11:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez went up to the plate four times against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night, and he smacked a home run in all four at-bats. Suarez became the 19th player to hit four home runs in the same game, and the first since J.D. Martinez in 2017.

The 33-year-old third baseman hit a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth and another solo drive in the sixth, all off of Braves starter Grant Holmes. He followed with a game-tying bomb in the bottom of the ninth inning off of reliever Raisel Iglesias, Suarez's former teammate with the Cincinnati Reds.

Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez crushes four home runs vs. Braves

The game eventually went into extra innings. The Braves won 8-7 in 10 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the first four-homer game of Suarez's career. Previously, he had twice hit three home runs in the same game. He accomplished that feat on July 30, 2024, with the Diamondbacks and on Sept. 5, 2020, as a member of the Reds.

Suarez has 10 homers this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share