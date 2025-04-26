Major League Baseball
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez homers FOUR TIMES against the Braves
Major League Baseball

Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez homers FOUR TIMES against the Braves

Published Apr. 26, 2025 11:08 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez went up to the plate four times against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night, and he smacked a home run in all four at-bats. Suarez became the 19th player to hit four home runs in the same game, and the first since J.D. Martinez in 2017.

The 33-year-old third baseman hit a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth and another solo drive in the sixth, all off of Braves starter Grant Holmes. He followed with a game-tying bomb in the bottom of the ninth inning off of reliever Raisel Iglesias, Suarez's former teammate with the Cincinnati Reds.

Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez crushes four home runs vs. Braves

Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez crushes four home runs vs. Braves

The game eventually went into extra innings. The Braves won 8-7 in 10 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the first four-homer game of Suarez's career. Previously, he had twice hit three home runs in the same game. He accomplished that feat on July 30, 2024, with the Diamondbacks and on Sept. 5, 2020, as a member of the Reds.

Suarez has 10 homers this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Have the Giants finally found their star in Jung Hoo Lee?

Have the Giants finally found their star in Jung Hoo Lee?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes