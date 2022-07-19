Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Game 2022: Julio Rodríguez, Ian Happ lead list of 34 first-timers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jordan Shusterman

FOX Sports MLB Writer

LOS ANGELES — Just as there are countless roads to becoming a major-leaguer, there are many paths a player can take to becoming an All-Star.

As fun as it is to see the usual suspects like Freddie Freeman and Justin Verlander and Manny Machado make their annual appearances, I'm always far more excited to see guys make their first trip to the Midsummer Classic and take a moment to appreciate what it takes to achieve such an honor.

These are the 34 first-time All-Stars in 2022, categorized:

Veterans Who Finally Made An All-Star Team

Martin Pérez, Texas Rangers

Travis d'Arnaud, Atlanta Braves

C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers

How cool is it that 31-year-old left-hander Pérez was able to put it all together for the team he came up with after a three-year hiatus from the Rangers? I certainly didn't see that coming.

It feels like Cron has been launching dingers for a decade but only now is getting recognized as one of the premier big boppers in the game — even adjusted for Coors Field.

Anderson had always seemed like a standard issue No. 5 starter until becoming a Dodger, making it all the more fitting that he got his first invite when the 2022 All-Star Game is being held at Dodger Stadium (8 p.m. ET Tuesday on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

And then there's d'Arnaud, the oldest first-timer on the roster at age 33. The veteran catcher has had quite the journey since being a huge part of two blockbuster trades as a prospect over a decade ago — first from Philadelphia to Toronto for Roy Halladay, and then from Toronto to the Mets for R.A. Dickey. Now d'Arnaud has won a World Series and become an All-Star for the first time in consecutive seasons. Well worth the wait!

The Relievers

Clay Holmes, New York Yankees

Jorge López, Baltimore Orioles

Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

Jordan Romano, Toronto Blue Jays

Relievers are so volatile that it's common to have a fresh batch of late-inning superheroes making their first All-Star team almost every summer. This year's crop is headlined by Holmes, whose breakout in the Bronx has been one of the biggest stories in baseball and a huge part of the Yankees' first-half dominance.

Helsley and Clase are the new fireballers on the block, each of them outrageously frequent producers of triple-digit heat. Bednar and López have become dynamite closers for Pittsburgh and Baltimore, respectively, while Williams is back to looking like his Rookie of the Year self in Milwaukee.

Romano, entirely self-aware of the variance of his own role, admitted he was never really sure if he would be named an All-Star.

"I had a pretty good first month," Romano told FOX Sports at Media Day. "And then after that, it was a little up and down. Every two weeks I was like, ‘Oh, maybe [I'll be an All-Star]' and then suddenly ‘Ah, probably not.' Being a reliever, whether I thought I could be an All-Star or not depended on the day."

It Was Going To Happen Eventually

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros

These are the guys who seemed destined to be All-Stars since they were teenagers. However, Buxton's injury-riddled journey to ASG No. 1 is a great reminder of how hard it is for players to ultimately reach their potential no matter how talented they are.

Rodríguez, meanwhile, does not appear to have gotten the memo that things aren't supposed to be this easy this early in your MLB career. He's taking the league completely by storm, as evidenced by his Home Run Derby performance on Monday.

Álvarez is unfortunately dealing with injuries now, but he has clearly ascended into the tippy-top tier of pure hitters in the entire league. It was clear from the day he debuted that he would be an All-Star one day.

Not Surprised They Became All-Stars, But It's Still Very Cool To See

Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins

William Contreras, Atlanta Braves

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

This group had significant prospect pedigree coming up through the minors and thus had people believing they could become All-Stars one day. Still, it's always satisfying to see this kind of talent actualize on the biggest stage. It's one thing to read about a player's tools in a scouting report; it's another to see them on display in full force at the highest level.

Not every first-round pick is going to be an All-Star, but this group worked hard to ensure that those high picks or signing bonuses were spent wisely.

Top of the 2015 Draft

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

These guys all could fit in the group above, but they share an even closer throughline: They were selected with four of the first nine picks in the 2015 MLB Draft. Teams always hope they're drafting All-Stars when they pick in the top 10, but these players are great examples of how long it can sometimes take for those projections to manifest.

Swanson (taken No. 1 overall by Arizona) and Benintendi (No. 7 overall by Boston) are no longer with the teams that drafted them, but Swanson became a Brave before he ever even reached the D-Backs while Benintendi is in only his second season with Kansas City.

Happ has put together a stellar first half amid a difficult stretch for the Cubs and therefore could be on the move via trade, but not before representing the team that selected him No. 9 overall. Tucker (No. 5 overall by Houston), the lone high-school draftee in this bunch, has blossomed into one of the best outfielders in the AL. He's heading to the All-Star Game for the first time in a year in which his teammate, Alex Bregman (taken No. 2 overall by the Astros), did not get the invite.

(Austin Riley went 41st overall as part of the compensation round in the 2015 Draft, so he could have been included in this tier as well.)

Prospect Development Isn't Linear

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

Luis Arráez, Minnesota Twins

Paul Blackburn, Oakland A's

Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

Nestor Cortes Jr., New York Yankees

Garrett Cooper, Miami Marlins

Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers

Santiago Espinal, Toronto Blue Jays

Ty France, Seattle Mariners

These are the guys who maybe appeared lower on prospect lists during their minor-league careers and needed to find their big-league niche to fully ascend to All-Star status. They had to find what worked for them, as well as break through the ceiling placed on them by evaluators who insisted they would never be more than role players or back-of-the-rotation depth.

At 31, Cooper is the oldest of this group, but his 320 career games pale in comparison to the likes of d'Arnaud and Cron. Cooper is more in the late bloomer category with the likes of Trevino and Blackburn.

Valdez, Cortes and Gonsolin have all emerged as legitimate frontline starters, each doing it in their own funky effective way. Kirk, Arráez and France have shown us just how far a plus-plus hit tool can take you even if your game doesn't offer a whole lot else.

"When I would go to bed, I thought a lot that I wanted to be an All-Star," Arráez told FOX Sports. "When I wake up, I'd say I wanna be an All-Star. I just needed to play hard every day, and I'd deserve it. This is a dream for me."

Jays infielder Espinal is the ultimate Swiss Army knife and a much better hitter than most projected him to be. The players in this group have all outperformed their prospect pedigrees, and it's fantastic to see them rewarded with All-Star nods.

Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks

The 31-year-old lefty checks so many boxes of a quintessential first-time All-Star and thus deserves his own category. Reliever? Check. Didn't have any major-league success until his 30s? Check. The lone All-Star representative from a bad team? Check.

But hey, when you allow only one run in your first 29 appearances of the season, you're gonna get on the All-Star radar no matter what team you play for. Mantiply has struggled a bit in recent weeks, but he has established himself as one of the more reliable left-handed relievers. And for a former 27th-round pick in his fourth organization, that's pretty cool.

Mantiply might be the most anonymous player on the roster, but he's an All-Star just like Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, and no one can ever take that away from him.

It's a beautiful thing.

Jordan Shusterman is half of @CespedesBBQ and a baseball writer for FOX Sports. He lives in D.C. but is a huge Seattle Mariners fan and loves watching the KBO, which means he doesn't get a lot of sleep. You can follow him on Twitter @j_shusterman_.

