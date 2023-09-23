Major League Baseball
Cubs manager David Ross texts Pirates' Derek Shelton about disparaging comments
Published Sep. 23, 2023 5:07 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross reached out to Derek Shelton on Friday night after the Pittsburgh skipper took exception to Ross' description of the Pirates.

The contending Cubs dropped two of three in a series against Pittsburgh this week. Following the Pirates' 8-6 win on Thursday at Wrigley Field, Ross said: "That’s not a good team that just took two out of three from us — or not our caliber team, I believe."

Shelton called Ross’ comment "unfortunate."

"I texted Shelton last night, like ‘Hey, just frustrated after a game,’" Ross told reporters before Saturday's game against Colorado. "I've got a ton of respect for every team we play, not just Pittsburgh. Every team can win. I thought I corrected myself within the context of talking to you guys."

Chicago went 10-3 against Pittsburgh this season, outscoring the Pirates 101-49. Ross said he was talking more about how his team had played against Pittsburgh this year.

"I think Derek and that crew over there has done a really nice job," Ross said. "Part of this job, you're not always going to be perfect in these meetings and sometimes after a game, postgame, you're going to say things that probably don't come out the right way."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs
Pittsburgh Pirates
