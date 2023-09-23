Cubs manager David Ross texts Pirates' Derek Shelton about disparaging comments
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross reached out to Derek Shelton on Friday night after the Pittsburgh skipper took exception to Ross' description of the Pirates.
The contending Cubs dropped two of three in a series against Pittsburgh this week. Following the Pirates' 8-6 win on Thursday at Wrigley Field, Ross said: "That’s not a good team that just took two out of three from us — or not our caliber team, I believe."
Shelton called Ross’ comment "unfortunate."
"I texted Shelton last night, like ‘Hey, just frustrated after a game,’" Ross told reporters before Saturday's game against Colorado. "I've got a ton of respect for every team we play, not just Pittsburgh. Every team can win. I thought I corrected myself within the context of talking to you guys."
Chicago went 10-3 against Pittsburgh this season, outscoring the Pirates 101-49. Ross said he was talking more about how his team had played against Pittsburgh this year.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
"I think Derek and that crew over there has done a really nice job," Ross said. "Part of this job, you're not always going to be perfect in these meetings and sometimes after a game, postgame, you're going to say things that probably don't come out the right way."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Ronald Acuña Jr. joins historic 40-40 club; how much more can he accomplish in 2023?
MLB playoff draft: Mike Trout to the Braves? Pete Alonso to the Brewers?
5 burning MLB questions: Which team will sign Shohei Ohtani?
-
2023 MLB Playoffs: Bracket, playoff picture, standings
2023 MLB MVP race: Updated AL and NL MVP odds; Ronald Acuña Jr. favored
John Smoltz, Tom Glavine aren't surprised by ex-MLB teammate Deion Sanders' success
-
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
Who can Dodgers count on offensively after Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman?
MLB Playoff format: How does MLB postseason work?
-
Ronald Acuña Jr. joins historic 40-40 club; how much more can he accomplish in 2023?
MLB playoff draft: Mike Trout to the Braves? Pete Alonso to the Brewers?
5 burning MLB questions: Which team will sign Shohei Ohtani?
-
2023 MLB Playoffs: Bracket, playoff picture, standings
2023 MLB MVP race: Updated AL and NL MVP odds; Ronald Acuña Jr. favored
John Smoltz, Tom Glavine aren't surprised by ex-MLB teammate Deion Sanders' success
-
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
Who can Dodgers count on offensively after Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman?
MLB Playoff format: How does MLB postseason work?