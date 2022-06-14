Golf - PGA - U.S. Open - 6/16/2022 PGA odds: 2022 U.S. Open lines and best bets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 122nd U.S. Open begins Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass, and all eyes (for bettors, at least) will be on Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy's game is on point heading into the Open. McIlroy posted a two-shot victory Sunday to defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open. As a result, his odds to win the U.S. Open shortened from +1200 to the pre-tournament favorite of +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total).

Let's take a look at the odds for the U.S. Open and some best bets from our expert at FOX Bet.

McIlroy as the favorite makes sense due to his recent win and past success in the majors. He won the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md., among his four major victories.

Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler round out the top three favorites, both sitting at +1200 to win the event. Jon Rahm, last year's champion, starts the week at +1400 to win it all.

FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman likes Rahm's chances this week. Rahm was the pre-tournament betting favorite prior to the PGA Championship but finished tied for 48th.

"Rahm did not play last week at the Canadian Open but is coming off a 10th-place finish the week prior at the Memorial," Brossman said. "The long rough that surrounds the minuscule greens at Brookline will punish golfers who miss them — Rahm ranks first in Greens in Regulation percentage.

"Rahm has not been as good with the putter this season — 76th in Strokes Gained: Putting — but has been consistent in avoiding costly three-putts, which will come in handy on fast, sloping greens."

For bettors looking for value picks, Brossman likes Sungjae Im, the 2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, and Corey Conners, who tied for sixth at the Masters, to have good showings this week.

"Sungjae has been remarkably consistent this season, finishing in the top 10 more often than missing the cut," Brossman stated. "Sungjae’s last five starts: T8, T21, T14, T15 and T10. He is a very solid ball-striker with few holes in his game. His driver favors accuracy over distance and, like Rahm, he is great at keeping it in the short grass — 29th in driving accuracy and eighth in Greens in Regulation Percentage."

Conners has finished 21st or better in five of his past six events.

"His ball-striking should keep him in position off the tee — he's eighth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee — and put him in a position to hit small targets with his approach," Brossman explained. "If Conners finds himself in the rough, I expect it will be in the shorter variety, closer to the fairway, where he ranks third in proximity to the hole. Like all golfers this weekend, avoiding the ankle-deep grass will be paramount to shooting a low score."

PICK: Jon Rahm to win U.S. Open (+1400 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $150)

PICK: Sungjae Im to place in top 10 (+375 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $47.50)

PICK: Corey Conners to place in top 20 (+210 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $31)

Let's take a look at the lowest betting odds for golf's third major of the season:

Rory McIlroy +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Justin Thomas +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Scottie Scheffler +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Jon Rahm +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Cameron Smith +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Patrick Cantlay +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Xander Schauffele +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Collin Morikawa +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Jordan Spieth +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Will Zalatoris. +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Sam Burns +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Shane Lowry +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Viktor Hovland +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Joaquin Niemann +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Tony Finau +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Cameron Young +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Sungjae Im +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Brooks Koepka +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Dustin Johnson +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Hideki Matsuyama +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Max Homa +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Billy Horschel +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Corey Conners +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Daniel Berger +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Tommy Fleetwood +5500 (bet $10 to win $560)

Justin Rose +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Mito Pereira +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Aaron Wise +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Davis Riley +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Louis Oosthuizen +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Here are the past U.S. Open winners since 2010:

2021 Jon Rahm

2020 Bryson DeChambeau

2019 Gary Woodland

2018 Brooks Koepka

2017 Brooks Koepka

2016 Dustin Johnson

2015 Jordan Spieth

2014 Martin Kaymer

2013 Justin Rose

2012 Webb Simpson

2011 Rory McIlroy

2010 Graeme McDowell

