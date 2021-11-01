College Football College football odds Week 10: Lines for every top 25 game 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

November is one of the very best months for college football, and the first week of the month offers up a bounty of fantastic games.

Here is everything you need to know about college football odds for Week 10 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game featuring a Top 25 team (with all odds via FOX Bet).

UPCOMING GAMES

GEORGIA STATE @ NO. 24 LOUISIANA (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN)

Point spread: Louisiana -12 (Louisiana favored to win by more than 12 points; otherwise Georgia State covers)

Moneyline: Louisiana -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Georgia State +360 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

MISSOURI @ NO. 1 GEORGIA (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -37.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 37.5 points; otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Line not live

Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 6 OHIO STATE @ NEBRASKA (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -15 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 15 points; otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Nebraska +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 10 WAKE FOREST @ NORTH CAROLINA (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: North Carolina -2.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 2.5 points; otherwise Wake Forest covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Wake Forest +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 76.5 points scored by both teams combined

LIBERTY @ NO. 15 OLE MISS (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SECN)

Point spread: Ole Miss -9.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 9.5 points; otherwise Liberty covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Liberty +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 68.5 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 23 SMU @ MEMPHIS (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPNU)

Point spread: SMU -5 (SMU favored to win by more than 5 points; otherwise Memphis covers)

Moneyline: SMU -188 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Memphis +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 70.5 points scored by both teams combined

IDAHO STATE @ NO. 17 BYU (3 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN3)

Point spread: Line not live

Moneyline: Line not live

Total scoring over/under: Line not live

TULSA @ NO. 2 CINCINNATI (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Cincinnati -22.5 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 22.5 points; otherwise Tulsa covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -1400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.71 total); Tulsa +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 5 MICHIGAN STATE @ PURDUE (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Michigan State -3 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Michigan State -154 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Purdue +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

NAVY @ NO. 8 NOTRE DAME (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -20.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 20.5 points; otherwise Navy covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.71 total); Navy +900 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 11 OKLAHOMA STATE @ WEST VIRGINIA (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -3 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise West Virginia covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); West Virginia +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 12 AUBURN @ NO. 13 TEXAS A&M (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Texas A&M -4 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 4 points; otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Auburn +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 14 BAYLOR @ TCU (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Baylor -6.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 6.5 points; otherwise TCU covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -225 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); TCU +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 22 PENN STATE @ MARYLAND (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Penn State -10.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 10.5 points; otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Maryland +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 21 COASTAL CAROLINA @ GEORGIA SOUTHERN (6 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -19.5 (Coastal Carolina favored to win by more than 19.5 points; otherwise Georgia Southern covers)

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Georgia Southern +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

LSU @ NO. 3 ALABAMA (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -29 (Alabama favored to win by more than 29 points; otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -3300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); LSU +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

TENNESSEE @ NO. 18 KENTUCKY (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Kentucky -1 (Kentucky favored to win by more than 1 point; otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Kentucky -118 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Tennessee +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 19 IOWA @ NORTHWESTERN (7 p.m. ET Saturday, TV B10N)

Point spread: Iowa -11.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 11.5 points; otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -550 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Northwestern +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

BOISE STATE @ NO. 25 FRESNO STATE (7 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)

Point spread: Fresno State -5 (Fresno State favored to win by more than 5 points; otherwise Boise State covers)

Moneyline: Fresno State -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Boise State +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 7 OREGON @ WASHINGTON (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Oregon -6.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 6.5 points; otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Washington +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

INDIANA @ NO. 9 MICHIGAN (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -19 (Michigan favored to win by more than 19 points; otherwise Indiana covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Indiana +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 20 HOUSTON @ SOUTH FLORIDA (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPNU)

Point spread: Houston -13 (Houston favored to win by more than 13 points; otherwise South Florida covers)

Moneyline: Houston -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); South Florida +380 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

NO. 16 UTSA @ UTEP (10:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: UTSA -11 (UTSA favored to win by more than 11 points; otherwise UTEP covers)

Moneyline: UTSA -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); UTEP +350 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

