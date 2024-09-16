College Football 2024 Big Ten power rankings: After early struggles, Oregon rises Updated Sep. 16, 2024 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A week in which three of the better teams in the league were idle thrust newcomer Oregon and defending national champion Michigan into the Big Ten spotlight. The former passed its challenge with an offensive eruption more in line with what fans expected from the high-flying Ducks. The latter squeaked out a narrow win against an overmatched opponent in a performance that further clouded the Wolverines' quarterback picture.

Just behind all that, a much-improved Nebraska squad continued to make its case as a potential contender in the Big Ten. While former Big Ten West powerhouse Wisconsin, which hosted No. 4 Alabama in a marquee non-conference game, might have lost its starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Here's a look at our Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 3:

1. Ohio State (2-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

Lopsided wins over Akron (52-6) and Western Michigan (56-0) gave way to an early bye week for the Buckeyes, who remain the clear-cut favorites in the Big Ten as potential rivals Oregon and Michigan have underwhelmed for much of the season. Ohio State returns to the field Saturday against Marshall in what should be another comfortable victory for head coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes' first conference game is scheduled for Sept. 28 at Michigan State.

2. USC (2-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

The Trojans retain their place at No. 2 in our Big Ten Power Rankings courtesy of an off week following impressive season-opening victories over then-No. 13 LSU (27-20) and Utah State (48-0). A trip to No. 18 Michigan this coming weekend affords head coach Lincoln Riley and his team the chance to make a statement in their Big Ten opener against the three-time defending conference champions. That USC is likely to be a significant betting favorite over the Wolverines speaks to how quickly the outlooks for those two programs have changed in 2024.

3. Oregon (3-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: 49-14 road win over Oregon State

For the third time in as many weeks, the Ducks labored through a sluggish and unconvincing start that raised doubts about their credentials as legitimate national championship contenders. But unlike the previous two games, which ended with margins of 10 points and three points, respectively, this one accelerated into an impressive blowout for head coach Dan Lanning and his team. Oregon scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from former Pac-12 rival Oregon State and secure its most comprehensive victory of the season. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel enjoyed a near-perfect outing in which he completed 20 of 24 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions before backup Dante Moore, the high-profile transfer from UCLA, finally replaced him. So efficient were the Ducks that they outgained the Beavers by more than 200 yards of total offense and only faced six third downs throughout the game, converting four of them. Gabriel's 54-yard touchdown run helped bolster a rushing attack that gained 240 yards and found the end zone four times.

Highlights: Oregon vs. Oregon State

4. Penn State (2-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

The Nittany Lions had plenty of issues to address during an early bye week following a come-from-behind victory over Bowling Green that asked far more questions than it answered when head coach James Franklin's team trailed at halftime. Facing a second consecutive MAC opponent in Kent State should afford Penn State the chance to work through some problems considering the Golden Flashes were obliterated, 71-0, by No. 6 Tennessee over the weekend. A potentially tricky Big Ten opener against No. 24 Illinois looms at the end of September.

5. Nebraska (3-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: 34-3 home win over Northern Iowa

The Cornhuskers' impressive turnaround under second-year head coach Matt Rhule continued in Week 3, with another dominant victory to extend the program's best start to a season since 2016. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola completed better than 70% of his passes for the third consecutive game while finishing 17 of 23 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Raiola connected on 13 of his first 14 attempts as Nebraska scored on five of its first six possessions to create plenty of breathing room against the Panthers. A ferocious Nebraska defense held a third consecutive opponent to 10 points or fewer and now ranks eighth nationally in scoring at just 6.7 points per game. Northern Iowa only converted six times in 16 chances on third down and finished with a meager 3.9 yards per carry on 37 rushing attempts. The Cornhuskers have only surrendered one red zone touchdown on five opponent drives inside the 20-yard line this season. They're preparing for a ranked showdown with No. 24 Illinois on Friday night in Lincoln.

6. Illinois (3-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: 30-9 home win over Central Michigan

A year ago, starting quarterback Luke Altmyer began the season by tossing seven interceptions in his first three games, as the former Ole Miss transfer endured a rocky transition to the Big Ten. But Altmyer's opening three weeks of the 2024 campaign could hardly be more different. He's completed 54 of 78 passes (career-high 69.2%) for 647 yards and six touchdowns without throwing an interception in wins over Eastern Illinois (45-0), then-No. 19 Kansas (23-17) and Central Michigan (30-9) this past weekend. His six touchdown passes are tied for second in the conference behind Indiana's Kurtis Rourke, who has thrown seven, and he's one of only seven remaining Big Ten signal-callers yet to throw an interception. Now the Illini are preparing for back-to-back challenging road games, against No. 22 Nebraska on Sept. 20 and No. 10 Penn State on Sept. 28, that should offer plenty of insight into whether head coach Bret Bielema's team is for real.

7. Michigan (2-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: 28-18 home win over Arkansas State

If last week's humiliating loss to then-No. 3 Texas cast doubts on Michigan's chances of reaching the College Football Playoff for a fourth consecutive year, then Saturday's mistake-filled win over lowly Arkansas State sounded even more alarm bells in Ann Arbor. Quarterback Davis Warren threw his fourth, fifth and sixth interceptions of the season to call into question both his status as the Wolverines' starter and the evaluation skills of head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, who assured reporters time and again that they didn't need to add another signal-caller via the transfer portal. Were it not for a rushing attack that churned out 301 yards on 44 carries, including 153 yards and two scores from former linebacker Kalel Mullings, the Wolverines might well have lost for the second straight week. The health of starting tight end Colston Loveland, who leads Michigan in receptions (19) and receiving yards (187), is a major concern after he exited the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. The Wolverines host No. 11 USC on Saturday.

8. Iowa (2-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: 38-21 home win over Troy

The Hawkeyes trailed 14-10 at halftime before enjoying what constitutes a second-half offensive explosion for a program like Iowa: four touchdowns in the span of 24 minutes to shake free from Troy and avoid a second consecutive defeat. Starting tailback Kaleb Johnson, who is quickly developing into one of the better players in the country at his position, strung together his third straight 100-yard game by carrying 25 times for 173 yards and two scores. He leads the nation in rushing with 479 yards through the first three weeks — which puts him more than 30 yards ahead of every other tailback who has played the same number of games — and is tied for fourth nationally with six rushing touchdowns. Johnson has been the featured player for new offensive coordinator Tim Lester, whose unit ranks 54th overall (419 yards per game) and 58th in scoring (32.3 points per game) after the Hawkeyes' offense was the laughingstock of college football last season. It's an encouraging start.

9. Indiana (3-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten)

Result: 42-13 road win over UCLA

The first team to make the Big Ten's version of a cross-country flight, Indiana bounded into the Rose Bowl and dismantled UCLA to continue its torrid start under new head coach Curt Cignetti, who became the first Hoosiers' coach to start 3-0 since Bill Lynch in 2007. Cignetti's team now ranks sixth nationally in scoring at 50 points per game and 11th nationally in total offense at 515 yards per game — numbers Indiana could have only dreamed of toward the end of former coach Tom Allen's tenure. Starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke, a transfer from Ohio, threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns against UCLA and now leads the Big Ten in passing touchdowns with seven so far this season. A favorable schedule means the Hoosiers may not be tested until they host No. 22 Nebraska on Oct. 19, with games against Charlotte, Maryland and Northwestern the only things standing between Cignetti and a 6-0 record.

10. Michigan State (3-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten)

Result: 40-0 home win over Prairie View A&M

The Spartans had already scored on three of their first four possessions against Prairie View A&M when cornerback Charles Brantley intercepted a pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown that set a new school record. By then, with the lead extended to 27-0 late in the second quarter, first-year head coach Jonathan Smith likely knew his team would be extending its undefeated start to the season. Quarterback Aidan Chiles, who followed Smith from Oregon State, navigated his first interception-free game as a starter by completing 12 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two total touchdowns. Michigan State travels to Boston College for a difficult non-conference game on Sept. 21 before facing back-to-back Big Ten behemoths in No. 3 Ohio State and No. 9 Oregon.

11. Rutgers (2-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

The Scarlet Knights enjoyed lopsided victories over Howard (44-7) and Akron (49-17) before an early reprieve in the schedule. Now head coach Greg Schiano and his team return for a pivotal stretch of three Big Ten home games in four weeks against Washington (home), No. 22 Nebraska (away), Wisconsin (home) and UCLA (home). It's a good chance for Rutgers to stockpile a few wins.

12. Wisconsin (2-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: 42-10 home loss to then-No. 4 Alabama

A game that had the potential to be a showcase moment for second-year head coach Luke Fickell and his team quickly soured when starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, a high-profile transfer from Miami, suffered a knee injury on Wisconsin's first possession. Van Dyke was unable to walk to the medical tent without assistance from the training staff and later rode to the locker room on a cart. Fickell told reporters after the game that "I don't think it looks real good for us, for him," in a sign that Van Dyke's injury could be quite serious. Backup Braedyn Locke, a former Mississippi State transfer, completed 13 of 26 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown in relief duty during a lopsided game.

Highlights: Alabama walks over Wisconsin

13. Maryland (2-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten)

Result: 27-13 road win over Virginia

The Terrapins bounced back from a disappointing loss to Michigan State by forcing four turnovers against Virginia to help manage field position and create higher-quality scoring opportunities. Four of Maryland's five scoring drives covered 52 yards or fewer as the Cavaliers threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles to lose the turnover battle 4-0. Star wideout Tai Felton caught nine passes for 117 yards and a touchdown to pace a Terrapins' offense that converted 10 of 21 times on third and fourth down combined. Maryland is only scheduled to face one ranked opponent between now and Nov. 9.

14. Washington (2-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: 24-19 home loss to Washington State

The Huskies handed the Apple Cup back to Washington State in disappointing fashion after they were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with a little over one minute remaining to punctuate a defeat in which Washington was dinged for 16 penalties totaling 135 yards. It was only Washington's third loss to the Cougars since 2008 and seventh defeat in the last 30 years. The national runners-up from the 2023 season now move into conference play with games against Northwestern (home) and Rutgers (away) to end September.

15. Minnesota (2-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: 27-0 home win over Nevada

Star tailback Darius Taylor ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns while also catching five passes for 37 yards and an additional score to propel Minnesota to its second consecutive shutout for the first time since 1962. The Gophers won the turnover battle 3-0 courtesy of two interceptions from defensive back Kerry Brown and one from defensive back Ethan Robinson. Minnesota is one of only four teams to surrender one touchdown or fewer through its opening three games this season along with Ole Miss, Georgia and Tennessee.

16. Northwestern (2-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: 31-7 home win over Eastern Illinois

Head coach David Braun opted to change quarterbacks after two uneven outings from former Mississippi State and Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright, who had yet to throw a touchdown. Wright's replacement, redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch, completed 20 of 31 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 62 rushing yards in a game the Wildcats never trailed. They travel to Washington next week.

17. Purdue (1-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Result: 66-7 home loss to then-No. 18 Notre Dame

The Boilermakers trailed 42-0 at halftime in what finished as one of the program's most embarrassing defeats in ages. Head coach Ryan Walters' team was outgained 580-162 in total yardage and lost the turnover battle 2-0 in a game that was never close. Notre Dame reeled off three touchdowns in the final 2:10 of the first half to seal the result before either team returned to its locker room. Purdue travels to Oregon State next week.

18. UCLA (1-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten)

Result: 42-13 home loss to Indiana

On a night that could have been a terrific showcase for UCLA, which became the first West Coast member of the Big Ten to host a conference game, the Bruins were laughed off the field by an Indiana team picked 17th in the league's preseason poll. UCLA managed just 238 yards of total offense and only converted twice on third down. It could be a long season for first-year head coach DeShaun Foster.

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him at @Michael_Cohen13.

