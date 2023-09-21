College Football
2023 College football Week 4 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
College Football

2023 College football Week 4 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Updated Sep. 21, 2023 4:26 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Week 4 of the college football season is here, and I like several underdogs to bark this weekend.

As for betting on college football every week, I will share my best bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you throughout the season in this space. So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games this week, I've got you covered.

On a side note, a new episode of my digital gambling show and podcast will be posted every Thursday. The college football-focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, with the NFL-themed episodes dropping on Fridays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into my favorite wagers for Week 4.

Last week: 2-2 (6-10 season)

(All times ET)

Air Force at San Jose State, 10:30 p.m. Friday, FS1 and the FOX Sports App

Sat 2:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Air Force Falcons
AFA
San Jose State Spartans
SJSU

The Falcons are 3-0 after beating an FCS team (Robert Morris), an FCS team that has just become an FBS team (Sam Houston State) and one of the Mountain West's bottom teams (Utah State). 

The Spartans predictably got beaten up by USC and Oregon State, but the defense didn't play poorly last week, as San Jose State lost at Toledo 21-17. The Spartans have turned it over just twice all season. I bring this up because, in a game versus an opponent like Air Force, where you aren't going to get many possessions, you need to capitalize on yours. 

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro should give the Falcons some problems through the air and keep this one close — and us entertained on Friday night. 

PICK: San Jose State (+6) to lose by fewer than 6 points (or win outright) 

Auburn at Texas A&M, noon Saturday, ESPN

Sat 4:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Auburn Tigers
AUB
Texas A&M Aggies
TXA&M

In their road game at Cal, the Tigers put up a grand total of 14 points, turned it over four times and Payton Thorne was 9-for-14 passing for 94 yards. 

This will be a bit tougher of a task, as the Aggies did what they should have done against a bad Louisiana-Monroe team last week (47-3). What if Miami is pretty good? That certainly would change one's opinion of that 48-33 loss, no? 

A&M has the better roster, and while I know this game has historically featured some big upsets and strange results, I don't see that being the case here. The A&M defense will make things tough on Auburn while quarterback Conner Weigman and the offense will continue to grow. 

PICK: Texas A&M (-7.5) to win by more than 7.5 points

Tulsa at Northern Illinois, noon Saturday, CBSSN

Sat 4:00 PM
CBSS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
TULSA
Northern Illinois Huskies
NIU

NIU shocked a bad Boston College team in the opener, but since then, the team has lost to Southern Illinois and Nebraska, scoring 11 points in each game. 

The Huskies offense is nearly non-existent, and I'll take the Golden Hurricane and the points here in the "drop in class" off consecutive drubbings at the hands of two of the better offenses in the country in Washington and Oklahoma

PICK: Tulsa (+4) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

Georgia Southern at Ball State, 2 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

Sat 6:00 PM
ESPN+
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Georgia Southern Eagles
GEOSOU
Ball State Cardinals
BALLST

Six turnovers did the Eagles in last week at Wisconsin, and now Georgia Southern heads back on the road to a far less anticipated spot — Muncie, Indiana — to take on the Cardinals. 

Ball State was competitive for a quarter at Kentucky and Georgia, and might be catching QB Davis Brin and Georgia Southern at the right time — big underdog last game, let an upset chance slip away, now favored on the road against a team that hasn't played terrible defense so far. 

The Eagles have a home game against Coastal Carolina next week, so this feels like the ultimate sandwich spot. 

PICK: Ball State (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright) 

Liberty at Florida International, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+

Sat 10:30 PM
ESPN+
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Liberty Flames
LIB
FIU Golden Panthers
FIU

At some point, the turnover fairy has to stop for the Flames, no? Liberty is +8 on the year, and turnovers were huge factors in the wins over Bowling Green and New Mexico State

The 55-27 win at Buffalo was no fluke, but now you're going on the road again to FIU, which is shockingly 3-1 and could be 4-0. The Golden Panthers are 3-0 with young QB Keyone Jenkins, including outscoring North Texas 46-39 two weeks ago.

Maybe it's time to buy in a little bit more to FIU before the numbers catch up. 

PICK: FIU (+10.5) to lose by fewer than 10.5 points (or win outright)

No. 3 Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
Baylor Bears
BAYLOR

After sleepwalking through the Wyoming game, expect the Longhorns offense to explode here. Baylor gave up 42 points to Texas State, and Texas has a far better set of offensive players than the Bobcats.

It just doesn't look like a typical Dave Aranda defense. It wasn't good last year, and I'm not sure if it is any better this year. Quinn Ewers and that receiving corps should put up points and have a monster day.

PICK: Texas team total Over 33.5 points

Mississippi State at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC

Sat 11:30 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Mississippi State Bulldogs
MSST
South Carolina Gamecocks
SCAR

There could be some residuals in this game after the Gamecocks' hard-fought 24-14 loss at Georgia last week. Included in that is the injury to wide receiver Juice Wells, which will be a factor here against a Mississippi State team that was pretty much a no-show last week against LSU

Will Rogers didn't suddenly forget how to play QB and the Bulldogs, at some point, will convert more than 30% of their third downs. After being embarrassed last week, expect MSU to make a better showing of itself. 

PICK: Mississippi State (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @chrisfallica

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs reportedly suffers season-ending ACL tear

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs reportedly suffers season-ending ACL tear

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes