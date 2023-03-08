College Basketball College basketball highlights: Pac-12, Big East tournaments in action Updated Mar. 8, 2023 4:38 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

March is here, which means it's officially tournament time.

The Big East and Pac-12 tournaments kick off the day as Butler is currently taking on St. John's at Madison Square Garden, while Colorado is battling Washington at T-Mobile Arena is Las Vegas.

Later, the Big East will feature two more games, including a key showdown between Georgetown and Villanova. Villanova defeated Georgetown in both meetings this season, and that was without the Wildcats' best player, Justin Moore, who was out with a torn Achilles. Nova needs to make a run to help its outside chance of making the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten and Big 12 are also in action, with a much-anticipated matchup between Wisconsin and Ohio State set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Here are the top moments!

Pac-12: Colorado vs. Washington

Pac-12 tourney is underway!

Tristan da Silva drained a 3-pointer for the Buffaloes to get things underway out west.

Hit them with the side step plus the foul!

Julian Hammond got by his defender with some nice footwork before drawing a foul to three points the old-fashioned way as Colorado was in control for much of the first half.

Rising up for the jam!

Keion Brooks made the steal and beat Colorado down the court to rise up for the easy slam and get Washington get closer to tying the game early in the second half.

Inching closer

Koren Johnson's catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the corner went in to help Washington cut Colorado's lead to one in the middle of the second half.

Big East: St. John's vs. Butler

Setting the tone early

St. John's guard Posh Alexander threw a must-see bounce pass to O'Mar Stanley, which resulted in a beautiful two-handed flush.

Big time slam!

Joel Soriano used the pick he set to his advantage, rolling to the rim to throw down a loud dunk to extend St. John's early lead.

Tip it in!

Soriano tried to haul in the entry pass from his teammate. Instead, the ball hit the tip of his fingers yet still went in the bucket as everything went St. John's way in the first half.

Soriano swat!

Soriano dominated the first half on both ends, getting up high to reject a Butler layup to help St. John's hold a double-digit lead at the break.

Big East: Seton Hall vs. DePaul

Pac-12: California vs. Washington State

Big Ten: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Big 12: Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

Big East: Villanova vs. Georgetown

Pac-12: Stanford vs. Utah

Big Ten: Minnesota vs. Nebraska

Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Pac-12: Oregon State vs. Arizona State

Other top moments:

Madness is upon us!

The day began with some drama in the ACC tournament as ninth-seeded Wake Forest knocked out eighth-seeded Syracuse after Daivien Williamson made a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left to give the Demon Deacons a 77-74 win.

