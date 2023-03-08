College Basketball
College Basketball

College basketball highlights: Pac-12, Big East tournaments in action

Updated Mar. 8, 2023 4:38 p.m. EST

March is here, which means it's officially tournament time.

The Big East and Pac-12 tournaments kick off the day as Butler is currently taking on St. John's at Madison Square Garden, while Colorado is battling Washington at T-Mobile Arena is Las Vegas. 

Later, the Big East will feature two more games, including a key showdown between Georgetown and Villanova. Villanova defeated Georgetown in both meetings this season, and that was without the Wildcats' best player, Justin Moore, who was out with a torn Achilles. Nova needs to make a run to help its outside chance of making the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten and Big 12 are also in action, with a much-anticipated matchup between Wisconsin and Ohio State set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top moments!

Pac-12: Colorado vs. Washington

Pac-12 tourney is underway!

Tristan da Silva drained a 3-pointer for the Buffaloes to get things underway out west.

Hit them with the side step plus the foul!

Julian Hammond got by his defender with some nice footwork before drawing a foul to three points the old-fashioned way as Colorado was in control for much of the first half. 

Rising up for the jam!

Keion Brooks made the steal and beat Colorado down the court to rise up for the easy slam and get Washington get closer to tying the game early in the second half. 

Inching closer

Koren Johnson's catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the corner went in to help Washington cut Colorado's lead to one in the middle of the second half. 

Big East: St. John's vs. Butler

Setting the tone early

St. John's guard Posh Alexander threw a must-see bounce pass to O'Mar Stanley, which resulted in a beautiful two-handed flush.

Big time slam!

Joel Soriano used the pick he set to his advantage, rolling to the rim to throw down a loud dunk to extend St. John's early lead.

Tip it in!

Soriano tried to haul in the entry pass from his teammate. Instead, the ball hit the tip of his fingers yet still went in the bucket as everything went St. John's way in the first half.

Soriano swat!

Soriano dominated the first half on both ends, getting up high to reject a Butler layup to help St. John's hold a double-digit lead at the break.

Big East: Seton Hall vs. DePaul

Details to come.

Pac-12: California vs. Washington State

Details to come.

Wed 10:30 PM
PACN
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
California Golden Bears
CAL
Washington State Cougars
WSU

Big Ten: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

More details to come.

Wed 11:30 PM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
Wisconsin Badgers
WIS

Big 12: Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

Details to come.

Thu 12:00 AM
ESPNU
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Texas Tech Red Raiders
TTU
West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU

Big East: Villanova vs. Georgetown

Details to come.

Thu 1:00 AM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Georgetown Hoyas
GTWN
Villanova Wildcats
VILL

Pac-12: Stanford vs. Utah

Details to come.

Thu 2:00 AM
PACN
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Stanford Cardinal
STAN
Utah Utes
UTAH

Big Ten: Minnesota vs. Nebraska

Details to come.

Thu 2:00 AM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Golden Gophers
MINN
Nebraska Cornhuskers
NEB

Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Details to come.

Thu 2:30 AM
ESPNU
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Oklahoma Sooners
OKLA
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST

Pac-12: Oregon State vs. Arizona State

Details to come.

Thu 4:30 AM
PACN
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Oregon State Beavers
ORST
Arizona State Sun Devils
ASU

Other top moments:

Madness is upon us!

The day began with some drama in the ACC tournament as ninth-seeded Wake Forest knocked out eighth-seeded Syracuse after Daivien Williamson made a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left to give the Demon Deacons a 77-74 win.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Georgetown College Tigers Georgetown College Tigers
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Herd Hierarchy: The NFC's top quarterbacks
Herd Hierarchy: The NFC's top quarterbacks
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness 2023 Image March Madness 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes