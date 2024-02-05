College Basketball
Men's AP Top 25: UConn on top; South Carolina joins for first time since 2017
College Basketball

Men's AP Top 25: UConn on top; South Carolina joins for first time since 2017

Published Feb. 5, 2024 1:31 p.m. ET

Reigning national champion UConn, Purdue and North Carolina remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the third consecutive week, while South Carolina cracked the rankings for the first time in nearly seven years.

The Huskies earned 45 of 61 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 for the fourth straight week in Monday's poll, while the Boilermakers topped the ballots of 16 other voters.

The top of the poll remained set after a big week that included four top-10 matchups over the weekend, with Purdue winning at Wisconsin and UNC beating rival Duke. The week also included Kansas beating Houston, which vaulted the Jayhawks to No. 4 and dropped the Cougars one spot to No. 5.

Tennessee fell one spot to No. 6 after losing at home to the now-No. 15 Gamecocks but following with a win at Kentucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for South Carolina, it marked the program's first appearance in the poll since February 2017. The Gamecocks joined San Diego State as the week's new additions, replacing Oklahoma and TCU.

Here's the full top 25: 

1. UConn
2. Purdue
3. North Carolina
4. Kansas
5. Houston
6. Tennessee 
7. Marquette
8. Arizona
9. Duke
10. Illinois
11. Wisconsin
12. Auburn
13. Baylor
14. Iowa State
15. South Carolina
16. Alabama
17. Kentucky
18. Dayton
19. Creighton 
20. Florida Atlantic 
21. BYU
22. Utah State
23. Texas Tech
24. San Diego State
25. New Mexico

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 college basketball bad beat: Sportsmanship costs Mount St. Mary's bettors

2024 college basketball bad beat: Sportsmanship costs Mount St. Mary's bettors

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes