Anibal Sanchez takes no-hit bid into eighth, helps Nationals to 1-0 NLCS lead over Cardinals

Anibal Sanchez lost a no-hitter with two outs in the eighth inning of a masterful performance against the Cardinals. Washington beat St. Louis 2-0 to jump out to a 1-0 NLCS lead, three wins from a berth in the World Series.

