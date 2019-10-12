Anibal Sanchez takes no-hit bid into eighth, helps Nationals to 1-0 NLCS lead over Cardinals
Anibal Sanchez lost a no-hitter with two outs in the eighth inning of a masterful performance against the Cardinals. Washington beat St. Louis 2-0 to jump out to a 1-0 NLCS lead, three wins from a berth in the World Series.
