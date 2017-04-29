WWE legend Bruno Sammartino announces Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick

There were plenty of gimmicks around selections in the NFL Draft on Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the better ones.

The Steelers brought out legendary WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino to make their pick in the fifth round.

Sammartino is as classy as they come, and looks great at 81 years old.

For those keeping track, Sammartino announced the Steelers’ selection of Brian Allen, a cornerback from Utah, with their fifth-round pick.

