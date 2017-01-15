Bucks-Hawks Twi-lights: The Moose dominates under the basket
Although the Milwaukee Bucks lost 111-98 to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon, there were still countless highlights from the young team.
Catch up on the best highlights and interviews below, including some nifty moves underneath by Greg Monroe.
.@Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon says he feels a little “more at ease” returning to his hometown of ATL. This time, he returns as a starter! pic.twitter.com/h3L6jn61LY
THREE for Snell! Watch the @Bucks in Atlanta on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/8ys2JWFtSm pic.twitter.com/iMGMCV2Hqv
.@M10OSE And 1!! Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/8ys2JWFtSm pic.twitter.com/zIiyQhl9OW
Monroe with some flashy moves underneath! Watch @Bucks basketball on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/8ys2JWFtSm pic.twitter.com/EcUhalJsRF
.@Giannis_An34 thinks about it…thinks about it…hits! Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/8ys2JWFtSm pic.twitter.com/uS7OkEbl6Q
Alley-oop to Henson! Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/8ys2JWFtSm pic.twitter.com/xP2nkUGX0w
.@Bucks are down to start the 3rd, but assistant coach Stacey Augmon says they’ll share the ball more in the 2nd half to win in ATL pic.twitter.com/CqRjIfH9z3
.@JabariParker makes it look easy! Watch @Bucks basketball on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/8ys2JWFtSm pic.twitter.com/ziViUz40Vd
Beasley with the bucket! Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/8ys2JWFtSm pic.twitter.com/hX51rCnTHu
Monroe is putting on a clinic underneath! #Bucks are live on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/8ys2JWFtSm pic.twitter.com/04XK3bUHpc
The Jet for THREE! @Bucks are live on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/8ys2JWFtSm pic.twitter.com/7p0tikjF9y
.@Giannis_An34 throws one down in Atlanta! Watch @Bucks basketball on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/8ys2JWFtSm pic.twitter.com/19vjUK7kao
#Hawks‘ Thabo Sefolosha says his team used high energy and a deep bench to defeat the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/tUKQKoyb0J
Jason Kidd says the Bucks didn’t do a good enough job guarding the three-point line today in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/v4CUW1KtM0
On today’s #BucksFastbreak presented by @Chevrolet, the @Bucks played from behind after the second quarter and never recovered pic.twitter.com/r8E1CbbDhf
