How many LA Rams are older than their new head coach Sean McVay?

The Rams now have the youngest coach in NFL history.

And, the newly-hired Sean McVay will have a roster loaded with youth to work with for the 2017 season and beyond.

Taking a look at the Rams’ roster, only William Hayes (31-years-old), the ninth-year defensive end, can lay the claim to being older than McVay (born on January 24, 1986). Two other Rams, Eugene Sims and Cam Thomas, are also 30, but have birthdays in March and December, respectively.

So what does it all mean? The Rams, which began 2016 with the youngest roster (25.00 years old) made a splash with this hire, and McVay, who worked with the Redskins in various roles since 2010, should have no problem fitting in with the young roster.