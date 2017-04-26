When does the NFL draft start?

The 2017 NFL draft will begin on Thursday with the first round.

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 1 pick. The team is expected to pick either Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The 49ers hold the No. 2 pick, followed by the Bears, Jaguars and Titans. The Jets, Chargers, Panthers, Bengals and Bills round out the top 10.

The first round will start this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The draft will conclude on Saturday with the fourth through seventh rounds. The day's proceedings will begin at noon ET.

See how to watch the draft below.

TV: ESPN, NFL Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

