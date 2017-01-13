WATCH: Buffalo Bills Introduce Sean McDermott to Staff

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will be introduced to the public on Friday afternoon, but he was introduced to the front office staff on Friday morning.

“Oh, you want to introduce me?” new Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said to team general manager Doug Whaley as he began to speak to the front office staff of the Bills.

“We’re real fired up to be here,” McDermott continued. “We are fired up. Appreciate everyone showing up on a Friday, of all days for us here, and can’t wait to get started. Thank you.”

His message was brief, but he looked poised and ready to go.

The new coach signed his paperwork on Friday morning and officially agreed to the terms to become the team’s newest head coach of this era. McDermott is the second coach to get hired by the Bills since the team was purchased by the Pegula family, who has taken a large role in the hiring of coaches. He comes following Rex Ryan, who is now viewed as a failed experiment in Buffalo.

From all of us at One Bills Drive, welcome home, Coach. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/MnepLP3aVh — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 13, 2017

McDermott was most recently a defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, and there was quite a bit of buzz around the NFL as far as where McDermott would land next. He was a popular candidate for a head coaching position in the NFL, and the Bills seem to have won big time with the hiring of him.

As far as what’s next for the Bills, the team needs to find an offensive coordinator.

The team has already decided on Leslie Frazier as the team’s newest defensive coordinator, and given that McDermott is defensively minded, the defense will figure itself out. Frazier was a candidate years ago for the vacant head coaching position in Buffalo that Chan Gailey later took, according to Democrat and Chronicle.

The Bills will introduce McDermott to the public on Friday afternoon at 2pm, with the broadcast being picked up by most of the local television stations in Buffalo.

