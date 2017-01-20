Washington Redskins set to name Kevin O’Connell quarterbacks coach

Kevin O’Connell is expected to become the Washington Redskins’ quarterbacks coach, a source told FOX Sports Friday. He had been in the mix for some college co-offensive coordinator/QB coach jobs this winter.

The 31-year-old O’Connell spent the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers working on special projects after spending the 2015 season as the quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns.

The former San Diego State star, a four-time team captain, began his NFL career with the New England Patriots backing up Tom Brady. O’Connell spent five seasons in the NFL and later helped develop high school and college quarterbacks and has worked as a coach as part of the Elite 11 QB program.