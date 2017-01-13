Thursday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Rams made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, and he appears to be getting some experienced help.

The Rams hired McVay, who turns 31 on Jan. 24. Several hours later, ESPN.com reported the Rams have finalized a deal with 69-year-old Wade Phillips to be their defensive coordinator, although the team declined to confirm it.

McVay has been the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator since 2014. He will replace Jeff Fisher, who was fired 13 games into the Rams’ homecoming season in Los Angeles, and interim head coach John Fassel, who led the Rams to a 4-12 finish in their 13th consecutive non-winning season.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The San Diego Chargers made it official, announcing that they are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation’s second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades.

The Chargers’ decision to move came less than three months after San Diego voters resoundingly rejected a team-sponsored measure asking for $1.15 billion in increased hotel occupancy taxes to help fund a $1.8 billion downtown stadium and convention center.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Vance Joseph called the Denver Broncos’ job a ”reboot, not a rebuild” when he was introduced as Gary Kubiak’s successor.

Joseph, 44, scuttled interviews scheduled with the Chargers, Rams and 49ers about their head coaching vacancies after meeting with Denver GM John Elway this week about the most desirable opening in the league.

Joseph said he’s eager to step into the Broncos’ championship culture, saying, ”It’s a football team that’s not broken. It’s a great job.”

It’s also a pressure cooker that’s driven out the last two coaches with two years left on their contracts. Kubiak cited health concerns in stepping down last week. He went 24-11, including a win in Super Bowl 50 that came a year after John Fox bolted to the rebuilding Bears following a 49-22 run in Denver.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – All but the two least serious charges will be dropped against Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter stemming from an alleged altercation outside a bar hours after the team’s Sunday playoff win against the Miami Dolphins, a prosecutor announced.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. said that after viewing surveillance video, he decided to drop charges of aggravated assault involving a police officer and a simple assault charge for Porter’s actions Sunday involving a bouncer, as well as charges of resisting arrest and defiant trespass.

Those two remaining citations each carry fines up to $500 and 90 days in jail. The aggravated assault charge, the most serious Porter faced, carried the penalty of state prison upon conviction.

GOLF

HONOLULU (AP) – Fresh of his victory on Maui, Justin Thomas became the seventh player to join the ”59 Club” on the PGA Tour when he made a 15-foot eagle putt on his last hole at the Sony Open for an 11-under 59.

Jim Furyk was the last player with a sub-60 round when he closed with a record 58 at the Travelers Championship last summer. Furyk also had a 59 in 2013 at the BMW Championship, joining the exclusive group that includes Al Geiberger (1977 Memphis Classic), Chip Beck (1991 Las Vegas Invitational), David Duval (1999 Bob Hope Classic), Paul Goydos (2010 John Deere Classic) and Stuart Appleby (2010 Greenbrier Classic).

SOCCER

MADRID (AP) – With a remarkable injury time goal, Real Madrid salvaged a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey to set a Spanish record of 40 consecutive games unbeaten.

Madrid had its spot in the Copa quarterfinals all-but-secured in the final minutes in Seville when Karim Benzema made a great run past several defenders and entered the area to fire in a low right-foot shot that allowed Madrid to surpass the unbeaten mark that it shared with rival Barcelona.

The dramatic equalizer started with consecutive back-heel passes between Benzema and left back Marcelo outside the area. Benzema’s shot deflected off a defender’s leg before crossing the line.

LONDON (AP) – Graham Taylor, the England coach derided for failing to qualify for the 1994 World Cup after flourishing as a club manager working for pop star Elton John, has died. He was 72.

Taylor, who won admiration by leading Aston Villa and Watford into the top-flight in the 1980s, died early Thursday of a suspected heart attack, his family said.

Taylor is one of only four managers to have taken the same team from the fourth to the top division in English soccer, and he achieved it within five years at Watford.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Shaka Smart’s tough second season at Texas is taking yet another rough turn.

With his team already struggling at 7-9 after starting the season the Top 25, Smart indefinitely suspended leading scorer Tevin Mack for an unspecified team rules violation.

”We have a set of standards that we expect people in our program to adhere to,” Smart said. ”Tevin has failed to reach them.”

Smart did not elaborate, but it is the second suspension this season for Mack, who sat out the first game for an unspecified rules violation during the offseason. The sophomore is averaging 14.8 points per game and has been Texas’ most versatile and consistent player on the court.