St. Louis fan makes Super Bowl ad slamming Stan Kroenke for moving Rams

A St. Louis law firm has bought a 30-second Super Bowl ad spot to rip into Rams owner Stan Kroenke for moving the NFL team to Los Angeles.

Attorney Terry Crouppen stars in a "Slam Stan" commercial — set to air during the first half of the Denver Broncos-Carolina Panthers Super Bowl 50 matchup — in which the St. Louis-based personal injury attorney lays into Kroenke, calling out the owner’s snub while ominous music plays in the background. The Brown & Crouppen Law Firm partner then proffers the maligned Rams owner some "free legal advice":

A strong message, though according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the ad is a local one, only to be aired in the St. Louis region. So if Kroenke doesn’t see it, will the message still be received? Watch the ad to see for yourself:

