How to watch and stream Seahawks-Falcons in the Divisional Round

The Seahawks and Falcons met back in Week 6 when the game ended on a controversial no-call on a pass intended for Julio Jones, which would’ve set up a potential game-winning field goal. The Falcons will look to avenge that game on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta with a trip to the NFC Championship up for grabs.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons: Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX) – Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Key matchup: Julio Jones vs. Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman is almost certain to follow Julio Jones around the field as he did in Week 6, and it’s going to be the best receiver-corner matchup of the weekend. Jones has good speed and quickness, but Sherman’s physicality and ability to stick to receivers is matched by no cornerback in the NFL today.

Fun fact: Seattle has won seven of its last nine playoff games, while Russell Wilson has more postseason wins than eight NFL teams.