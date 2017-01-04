San Francisco 49ers: A Niner Noise Translation of CEO Jed York Press Conference

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York held a press conference with the media Monday, and plenty of his words were scrutinized in the roughly 25-minute session. Niner Noise dives deeper behind the words and offers up our own interpretation on what York said.

In case you missed it, San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York held a press conference with the media on Monday.

This was, of course, in the wake of firing general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly.

If you watched it — or checked the transcripts — you can get the idea it was pretty awkward. York was clearly embarrassed, as he should be. And yet he answered the plethora of questions with the same cliches and references to winning we’ve heard on multiple occasions now.

But let’s take a bit of a different spin on things.

Instead of reading or hearing the words as they are, let’s try to translate what York actually meant.

Of course, this means actually diving into York’s mind, which we’ll never truly be able to do. So we have to take some luxuries here based off what we’ve seen from the 49ers CEO in years prior and what the general feeling of his comments seemed like.

First, thanks to Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area for transcribing the interview. And we need to thank the various media members in attendance for asking the tough questions.

Questions York clearly wasn’t in a solid position to answer. To his credit though, he admitted how nothing he said would be adequate enough.

If you want to watch the presser, you can do so below:

We won’t take a stab at every answer. Instead, let’s look at the highlight questions, answers and our own Niner Noise interpretation.

And yes, the word “culture” will be referenced herein.

Jed York on Being Competent Enough to Find a General Manager, Head Coach

Q: Why are you competent to lead a search for a general manager and possibly a head coach too?

Jed York’s answer:

Nothing that I’m going to say is going to be a satisfactory answer. We need to make sure that our success speaks for itself. Our actions have to speak for itself. I’ve done it before. We’ve put together a team that has had three NFC Championship runs. That was in the past. I can’t live on the past. I need to make sure that anything that I do is backed up by the results that are on the field.

Translation

It really doesn’t matter what I say up here. I could either recite beautiful poetry or filibuster from the dictionary for 30 minutes and it wouldn’t make a difference. And I won’t ever admit I don’t have what it takes to make key football decisions.

I should get credit for the three years under that guy, Jim Harbaugh, though.

Jed York on Hiring a General Manager or Head Coach First

Q: Is it specifically you hire the general manager first or are you looking for both at the same time? Could you hire a coach first? Could you give the coach all the power and have him hire the executive?

Jed York’s answer:

I think we need to be open and flexible to structure. We need to make sure that the head coach and the general manager know each other, have a good understanding for each other. Doesn’t mean that they had to have worked together in the past, but they have to have a good respect for each other and a good understanding and know that they have similar visions and philosophies on building a football team. And, whatever structure is the best with the people that we’re interviewing is the structure that we’re going to go with.

Translation

We don’t have a set plan in place. In all likelihood, we’ll pick the first guy we think will fit what we want to do and, hopefully, let him lure in someone willing to do what he wants. It doesn’t matter if it’s the general manager first or the head coach.

And I’m going to use keywords like “vision” and “philosophy” to try and convince you all I know what I’m trying to do here.

Jed York on Taking a Backseat or Being Dismissed from CEO Duties

Q: Why shouldn’t you be dismissed or reassigned for the same reasons?

Jed York’s answer:

Nothing I’m going to say is going to be satisfactory. Again, we are going to be judged on what we do and what we accomplish. We haven’t accomplished enough. I own this football team. You don’t dismiss owners. I’m sorry that that’s the facts and that’s the case, but that’s the fact. And, I’m going to do everything that I can to get this right. This isn’t about a business and running an operation to make money. We’re making sure that we’re doing everything that we can to reestablish this culture. It’s not an easy decision to dismiss a head coach and a general manager, especially people that have a lot of time left on their deals, but I think that’s the best thing for us and that’s what we need to do in order to get us back to where we want to be.

Translation

Again, I could say whatever I want here. And it doesn’t matter if you agree or disagree with it.

And no, I’m not going anywhere. You’re stuck with me because, well, I’m like an owner. I’m not really the owner — my mother Denise DeBartolo York is — but I want to come across as being the guy.

And we’re going to do what I think is best because I said so. I’m the boss.

Jed York on a Future 49ers Head Coach’s Job Security

Q: We in the media, probably more than anyone, appreciate job security and longevity. How do you convince somebody coming in here that you’ll give them that chance?

Jed York’s answer:

Translation

I read reports of there not being a good culture within the franchise. And I liked that word. It sounds smart and businesslike. So I decided to use it 16 times. Just look:

Jed York really, really wants to reestablish a championship culture with the San Francisco 49ers. Really. pic.twitter.com/YxfOaN8lY2 — KNBR (@KNBR) January 2, 2017

Culture really matters to me even if it’s cliche. It does, because using the word “culture” makes it sound like I have a vision in place, even if I don’t know how to get us there.

Still, I’m going to throw out phrases like “doing the right things” and “fighting for each other” to convince you I’ve done my homework on what it takes to be a winning franchise.

Jed York on What Went Wrong with the 49ers in 2016

Q: I’m interested in what you think went wrong here since you have to make, you know, obviously, you analyzed it and now you’re the guy that’s going to fix it. What do you think went wrong here?

Jed York’s answer:

So, in my vision of Chip and Trent working together, I think it’s clear that Trent probably has more of a defensive mind. You know, pairing him with an offensive minded guy, having those guys be partners and working together and being able to scout players that fit Chip’s system and being able to do things that build a defense and have a championship-caliber defense which Trent has been a part of from building a roster since, I think, he started in 2005, wasn’t in that draft, but really 2005 until now, that’s sort of the vision that I saw. But, the marriage didn’t work and, you know, I should have probably seen it. It’s easy to play revisionist history, but we are where we are and that’s why we’re cleaning the slate and we’re reestablishing that culture.

Translation

I messed up, but I’m not going to admit it to you. I should have realized Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly were never going to work well together. And I probably should have relieved Baalke of his duties at some point, like, last year. But I don’t want to admit that either.

Instead, I want you to focus on my vision. It’s a good one, trust me.

And culture.

Jed York on Letting former Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Go

Q: In retrospect, was it a mistake to fire former 49ers and current University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh?

Jed York’s answer:

I can’t look backwards. We need to make sure that we’re looking forward and doing everything that we can to get this team back. It’s very easy to play revisionist history. I’m just not going to play that game.

Translation

How many times are you going to ask me about Jim Harbaugh? I never admitted it was wrong to part ways with him, won’t admit it and will never admit it at any point moving forward.

Besides, the credit from those NFC Championship runs belongs to the organization. Not Harbaugh.

Jed York on Making Football Decisions

Q: What’s your response to those who say you should remove yourself from football decisions and hire a president to run the show?

Jed York’s answer:

We have a president. His name is [49ers President] Al Guido, and I don’t make football decisions.

Translation

Well, actually I do make football decisions. But I don’t want to bear the brunt of the blame when they go wrong. So I’ll deflect that blame.

Previously, it was former offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Then Jim Harbaugh. We threw quarterback Colin Kaepernick under the bus. Last year, it was former head coach Jim Tomsula. Now it was Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly.

But I didn’t make those decisions. They made them for me.

Jed York on Who Else Helps with the 49ers General Manager & Head-Coaching Search

Q: Any advisor other than Paraag [Marathe]? Anybody specific?

Jed York’s answer:

Obviously, my uncle is somebody that I talk to on a very regular basis. There are several other very well respected people, people that have been a part of this organization in the past, that have hired head coaches in that past, certainly coaches that I know that aren’t getting back into the game that have been Super Bowl winning coaches and Hall-of-Fame-caliber coaches and some of them are in the Hall of Fame. I’m not going to name people by names, but there are certainly enough people that I know and trust and respect that I think the world would trust and respect their opinion. I just want to give them the respect of their privacy and their anonymity.

Translation

I’m going to throw my uncle, former owner Eddie DeBartolo, into the name-dropping every time I’m backed into a corner. Because doing so links me to the 49ers glory years.

And yes, I do consult with people. But they might not be who you think. Even so, their opinions are more for me to say, “I talked with so and so” than actually taking their advice to heart. Remember, I make the decisions here.

Jed York on Overusing Cliches like “Culture” and “Championship”

Q: You mentioned championship culture a fair amount. I guess, one, what was missing from this year’s team that made it not a championship culture and do you look out there as an example of, ‘That’s championship culture and we need that.’ How do you define it because it is a bit of a vague term?

Jed York’s answer:

…Whoever hires the other, whether it’s the general manager hiring the head coach, the head coach hiring the general manager, they need to be accountable to each other. They need to have a shared vision. They need to have a shared philosophy and they need to know that I’m going to do everything that I can to give them the resources to execute on that vision, execute on that philosophy. That’s what we’re trying to do. That’s what we’re trying to establish.

Translation

Did you not catch my drift on how I like cliches? Let me repeat those vague statements that sound very businesslike — the ones you see on those motivational posters hanging up in the workplace.

You know, the ones with a bunch of people’s hands clasped together reaching for the sky.

Coworkers need to get along in the way I see things. We need to be on the same page because, well, it sure sounds better than being on a different page.

Synopsis

Well, the presser was sure awkward. And York’s comments wouldn’t have satisfied the liking of nearly anyone in the room.

As said before, he could have filibustered for the entire time and it wouldn’t have generated much worse of a result.

We should, however, give credit to York for at least wiping the slate clean. While not necessarily admitting so outright, getting rid of both Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly is, in of itself, an admission of failure on York’s part.

And it also signals a desire to move on.

Still, York’s words mean almost nothing right now. What does count will be his actions between now and the very near future.

This article originally appeared on