Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith hints at retirement

The Baltimore Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, and wide receiver Steve Smith hinted that he’s heading toward his final NFL game.

Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped the Baltimore Ravens to 8-7 with one game to go this season, and officially eliminated them from playoff contention as well. Despite dealing with a thigh issue that had him listed a questionable, wide receiver Steve Smith played and had seven receptions (on seven targets) for 79 yards and a touchdown in the game. On Sunday night, Smith offered a strong indication on Instagram that Week 17 will be his final NFL game.

Last season was likely to be Smith’s final one, according to his own plan, but a torn Achilles limited him to just seven games and he was able to return healthy for this season at age 37. In 13 games so far this season, he has 67 receptions for 765 yards with a team-leading five touchdown catches, and on Sunday Smith passed Isaac Bruce for 12th place-all time in career receptions. He’s also seventh all-time in receiving yards (14,697)right now, and Smith is one of just 14 players in NFL history with over 1,000 career receptions (1,028). Since he is not close to moving up the next rung on the all-time lists for receptions and receiving yards, Smith would have to return next season if he has any further goals in that regard.

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh has already said he would welcome Smith back in 2017, and even without a contract at this point he could still choose to return next season. But next Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals looks like the last we’ll see of Smith on a football field, barring a complete turnaround in how he seems to be thinking, as he wraps up what should be a Hall of Fame career.

