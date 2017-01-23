Panthers Greg Olsen Named Man of the Year Finalist

Down to three, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is a Walter Payton Man of the Year Award finalist…

Nominated as the representative from the Carolina Panthers for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, tight end Greg Olsen is now a finalist.

The other two finalist for the award include Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. None of the finalist have received the award prior.

Dedicated to recognizing players for their accomplishments both on and off the field the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award has been presented every year since 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame, Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.

According to the NFL, “The winner will receive a total of $1 million donated in his name, with

$500,000 going to a charity of his choice and $500,000 supporting the expansion of Character Playbook across all NFL markets. The two finalists will each receive a $125,000 donation to the charity of their choice and a $125,000 donation in their names to expand Character Playbook and the additional 29 team winners will receive a $50,000 donation to their charity of choice and an additional $50,000 donation in their name to implement Character Playbook. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation, presenting sponsor Nationwide, and United Way Worldwide.”

In an extended contest this season, presenting sponsor Nationwide issued the “Charity Challenge”. Between December 12 and January 8, fans were asked to mention their favorite player by using a unique hashtag created for each of the 32 nominees.

Panthers’ fans responded and Olsen dominated the competition using a late surge to earn his charity an additional $25,000. He tallied over one-million mentions after trailing as the competition entered its’ final weekend.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner will be announced in Houston at NFL Honors on February 4, the night before Super Bowl LI.

