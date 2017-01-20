Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh replaced in the Pro-Bowl

The Miami Dolphins are now one short when it comes to the Pro-Bowl roster. Ndamukong Suh has been replaced on the squad.

The news came a short while ago when it was announced that Suh has pulled out of the pro-bowl.

Ndamukong Suh, who has never missed an NFL game due to injury, who hasn't been on in injury report in two months, pulls out of Pro Bowl. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 20, 2017

The NFL announced that Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams will take his place. No word on why Suh pulled out but it’s not the first time. He did so while with the Lions in Detroit.

With Suh no longer on the roster the Dolphins are left with Jarvis Landry, Cameron Wake, and Jay Ajayi. Ajayi will make his first appearance.

It’s very likely that Suh’s opting out is related more to injury avoidance than anything else. The Pro-Bowl will played in Orlando, Fl. this year instead of Hawaii.

