Los Angeles Rams Better Off Without Rob Boras

After moving up in the 2016 NFL Draft to select Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick, this past season was supposed to be the year the offense of the Los Angeles Rams took a major step forward, but that obviously wasn’t the case since they only averaged 14 points per game. Hopefully, the addition of Sean McVay at head coach will help turn things around for the Rams’ offense, as the team will be looking for a new coordinator as well since Rob Boras is officially out of the picture.

The former Los Angeles offensive coordinator has officially been hired by the Buffalo Bills as the new tight ends coach, which is ironic since Mike Waufle also recently joined new head coach Sean McDermott‘s staff as the defensive line coach. Boras spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Rams after spending 2012-15 as the tight ends coach for the team under former head coach Jeff Fisher.

The #Bills hired former #Rams offensive coordinator Rob Boras as their TE coach. Will interview OC candidate Greg Olson later this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2017

In a way, the loss of Boras is a blessing in disguise for the Rams when considering he seems to do a much better job as a position coach than offensive coordinator. Seeing the team finish near the bottom of the league over the past two seasons when it comes to overall offense shows how poor of a job Boaras truly did as the offensive coordinator, but at least the future appears to be bright under McVay.

If McVay can get the best out of Jared Goff like he did with Kirk Cousins in Washington, 2017 could be an exciting year for Los Angeles on offense.

