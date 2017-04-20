Los Angeles Rams: 2017 Schedule Released

Take a look at the 2017 schedule for the Los Angeles Rams during their first season under Sean McVay at head coach.

To say the 2016 season was a disappointment for the Los Angeles Rams would be a huge understatement when considering the expectations surrounding the team during their first year back in California. With Jeff Fisher officially gone and the team moving forward by making Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history, there’s actually some excitement surrounding the Rams heading into the 2017 season, especially with the schedule officially being released on Thursday.

Last year was supposed to be the season in which Los Angeles emerged as contenders in the NFC after the potential surrounding the defense the year before, but that was obviously far from the case after they started off strong with a 3-1 record, only to lose 11 of their next 12 games. One of the main reasons behind the struggles of the Rams was a lack of offense after the unit averaged just 14 points per game, but hopefully all of that will change with all of the hype surrounding Jared Goff heading into his second season.

The fact that Goff is still in search of his first career win in the NFL despite starting seven games as a rookie shows how much the offense of Los Angeles truly struggled in 2016. But between McVay’s history of success coaching Kirk Cousins with the Washington Redskins along with the hiring of former Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur, there’s every reason to believe Goff will elevate his game to the next level during his sophomore season.

As for the upcoming schedule, one of the games that seem to stand out the most is the matchup at home against Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles. For the first time, the top two picks from the 2016 NFL Draft will have the chance to square off against one another, and it will be even more interesting to compare the two quarterbacks since early signs indicate Los Angeles would have been better off with Wentz.

Here’s what they’ll have to face this season, a look at the Los Angeles Rams schedule for 2017:

Along with the Eagles, the Rams will face each of the other three teams in the NFC East, which certainly won’t be easy when seeing how competitive the division was last season. Not to mention Los Angeles already faces the tough challenge of competing in their own division when looking at the high potential surrounding the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

