Long time local journalist and Miami Dolphins beatwriter Edwin Pope passes

The Miami Dolphins and more importantly the community of South Florida lost an icon on Thursday when Edwin Pope passed away at the age of 88.

Pope left an indelible mark on South Florida journalism and in fact all journalism. It was always widely reported that Pope had a significant influence on former Dolphins owner Jim Robbie in terms of hiring Don Shula.

In decades past it was Edwin Pope who would stand in front of his colleagues when the voting began each year for the Pro-Football Hall of Fame. It was Pope who reportedly stood in front of these same colleagues and said, “If you don’t know why Don Shula should be in the HOF, you have shouldn’t be here”. Or something to that effect.

Pope was a brilliant writer in an age when paper print was the only way to deliver news. His integrity was far-reaching and he inspired so many with his professionalism.

The Dolphins never stopped appreciating Pope either. They named the press-box at the now Hard Rock Stadium in his honor.

BREAKING: Legendary Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope dies at 88. #RIP https://t.co/bq3y20v4ci pic.twitter.com/LWmUDnjULh — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) January 20, 2017

After a battle with cancer, Pope lost his battle late Thursday evening. For all his inspiration and his undeniable role model persona that he may never have wanted to be, we pray for you and your family. May you rest in peace sir. He was 88.

