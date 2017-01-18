Locked on the Chiefs – Seth Keysor on his Arrowhead experience

When looking back on the Kansas City Chiefs season the question is almost always going to be where could they have gone?

When looking back on the Chiefs season the question is almost always going to be where could they have gone? Falling short against the Steelers on Sunday night brought an end to a season that started very slow and then took off similarly to 2015. Where the Chiefs go from here is anyone’s guess but they will have positions that they have to fill moving into the 2017 season.

On Tuesday it was reported that Darian Stewart will take Eric Berry’s place in the Pro Bowl.

On Tuesday it was reported that Darian Stewart will take Eric Berry’s place in the Pro Bowl. There is no indication as to why Berry will not play in the Pro Bowl. Alex Smith and Dustin Colquitt have been named to the Pro Bowl as well and will represent the AFC in 2 weeks. Smith is taking the place of Derek Carr and Colquitt of King. The Chiefs will also be coaching the Pro Bowl for the 2nd year in a row and Andy Reid will have at least 6 of his own players present, and possibly more if any of the players playing in the AFC championship game don’t want to play in the Pro Bowl.

Marcus Peters, Eric Berry, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were named to the All-Pro team by the Pro Football Writer’s Association. Peters and Berry are back for the second year in a row for the prestigious honor. Both Tyreek Hill and Chris Jones made the all-rookie team for the PFWA’s. Hill and Jones had fantastic rookie campaigns for the Chiefs and look to be a big part of the future moving forward for Kansas City.

