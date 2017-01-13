LeSean McCoy Withdraws From 2017 Pro Bowl

After sustaining an injury in the Buffalo Bills’ final game of the season, LeSean McCoy has announced that he will not attend the Pro Bowl this season.

When the Pro Bowl rosters were announced, the Buffalo Bills only saw two of their players make it — Lorenzo Alexander and LeSean McCoy. With all of the news surrounding the Buffalo Bills’ coaching search, many fans have forgotten about these two making the roster.

Because of that, a lot of fans missed the news that LeSean McCoy has withdrawn from the Pro Bowl, leaving Alexander the lone Pro Bowler on the team. The announcement sort of slipped under the radar.

McCoy finished the season with 1,267 yards, 5.4 yards per carry, 13 touchdowns and 55 first downs. He added 50 catches for 356 yards and one touchdown through the air, only missing 7 of his targets all season. He finished 6th in the league in yards, 3rd in yards per carry (Mike Gillislee was first in the league), 2nd in rushes over 20 yards, 4th in touchdowns and 10th in first downs.

If McCoy had played a full and healthy season, he easily could’ve been the best running back in the league.

Although it’s not the main reason we won’t see McCoy in the Pro Bowl, he suffered a high ankle sprain in the Buffalo Bills‘ final game of the season. Pair that with the fact that he’s a veteran that has already been selected to five Pro Bowls in his 7-year career and it makes perfect sense why he would give the spot to a younger player.

That player will be a running back that completely torched the Buffalo Bills this season. Jay Ajayi, the second-year running back on the Miami Dolphins, will now make his first Pro Bowl appearance after exploding onto the scene this season. He finished with 1,272 yards, 8 touchdowns, 60 first downs and a 4.9 yards per carry average. Not to mention, his two 200-yard performances vs. none other than our beloved Bills.

Ajayi joins his teammate Jarvis Landry as snubs who found a way into the Pro Bowl. Landry is replacing another veteran, A.J. Green.

Although LeSean McCoy won’t play, the Buffalo Bills will still have two players in the Pro Bowl after it was announced that Richie Incognito will replace an offensive lineman. The Bills still have 6 other alternates, including a first alternate in Kyle Williams.

The Pro Bowl game will be played on January 29th in Orlando, one week before the biggest game of the season — the Super Bowl. Let’s see what Lorenzo Alexander and Richie Incognito can do!

Which Bills’ players do you think should’ve made the Pro Bowl? Leave your comments below!

