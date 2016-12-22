On the latest episode of Peter Schrager’s podcast, Schrager and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo go through the coaching carousel in the NFL and discuss who could fill open jobs, what jobs could be open at the end of the season, and which head coaching candidates around the league could be leading teams in 2017. Highlights below:

8:00 — Will Jacksonville look to hire a proven coach like Tom Coughlin or a young guy with upside like Kyle Shanahan?

13:50 — Could the Rams make a huge splash and hire 30-year-old Sean McVay? Or Patriots OC Josh McDaniels?

19:40 — Is Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia a head coach candidate?

24:00 — Why former Falcons coach Mike Smith will be a head coach in the NFL next season

29:00 — What are the chances Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan? Could he land in Chicago if the Bears job opens up?

34:30 — Schrager previews and predicts every game on the Week 16 NFL schedule