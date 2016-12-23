New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles was admitted to the hospital on Friday afternoon with an undisclosed illness and did not travel with the team to New England, according to an official release.

Bowles is in stable condition, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to join his team on the sideline for Saturday’s game against the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.

If Bowles, 53, can’t make the trip, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will serve as head coach. Bowles is 4-10 in his second season as the Jets’ coach.