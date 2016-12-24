Jeff Fisher Knew Rams Were Moving to L.A. When he Took Job

Jeff Fisher claims he knew the team was trying to move to Los Angeles when he took the job in 2012.

Former Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher admitted he knew the team was trying to move to L.A. back in 2012 when he took the job.

Fisher, who was a guest on ESPN LA 710, was asked about his time in Los Angeles. In his response, Fisher admitted he knew the move to L.A. was “pending” when he took the job.

Here’s the line from Fisher (you can listen to the clip here. Fisher starts the line around the one-minute mark):

“I decided on L.A., or St. Louis at the time, knowing there was going to be a pending move.”

Of course, the Rams didn’t finalize their decision to move to Los Angeles until early 2016, so this clearly shows the move was planned at least as early as when Fisher took over in 2012.

In fact, Fisher was asked during the combine in 2016 if he discussed the move during his interview for the job, but he denied it:

Jeff Fisher when I asked him directly at this year’s #NFL combine if a move to L.A. came up in 2012 when he was hired as the #Rams coach: pic.twitter.com/tTV0CSSQ64 — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) December 23, 2016

“No. No. You’re talking about with Stan and Kevin. No, they were more interested in my goals and things like that.”

More Fuel to the St. Louis Fire

While we already knew Rams COO Kevin Demoff and owner Stan Kroenke were liars in regard to their denials of a move to L.A. beforehand, Fisher just confirmed it once again. And, in turn, Fisher confirmed himself to be a liar as well.

Not only were the fans in St. Louis lied to, they were also crapped on as the Rams were on their way out the door. After all, the Rams’ proposal to move had to give reasons why St. Louis wasn’t a good market for the team, which didn’t leave many in the proud city too happy.

The whole situation was ugly and this quote will only serve to anger St. Louis fans more. One has to wonder if this was Fisher’s underhanded way of getting back at his former bosses or if this was just an honest slip-up.

We tend to believe the former.

