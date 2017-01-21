The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with general manager Ryan Grigson, the team announced Saturday.

Owner Jim Irsay told reporters that coach Chuck Pagano will return next season and added that “Peyton Manning is not in the mix” to replace Grigson as GM. Jimmy Raye III, the team’s vice-president of football operations, will interview for the job.

Jim Irsay confirms Peyton Manning is NOT in the picture for the GM position. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 21, 2017

Jim Irsay announces that Jimmy Raye III will interview for the GM position. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 21, 2017

For the second straight season the Colts finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs, after going 11-5 in each of Grigson’s first three seasons. Indianapolis hired the 44-year-old Grigson in 2012 after he served as a scout for the Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. The Indiana native played 11 games as an offensive lineman for Purdue in 1991. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to break the news.

Last week, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that Colts owner Jim Irsay made a “strong push” to hire former Indianapolis QB Peyton Manning as head of football, with Jon Gruden reportedly Irsay’s target as Colts head coach. Gruden has denied having any conversation with Irsay, who said he contacted Gruden but not about the head coaching job.

Jim Irsay shares that Jon Gruden and Peyton Manning were "never in the cards". He spoke to many ex-coaches about the organization. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 21, 2017

The internet reacted predictably to the news:

@RapSheet @AdamSchefter THANK YOU BRING PEYTON BACK PLEASE — Dustin Meuser (@Dustin_26) January 21, 2017

At least one Colts player, meanwhile, didn’t bother trying to hide his relief — or so it would seem, anyway:

Thank God — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

"Unwarranted Arrogance" just ran into a brick wall called karma. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017