Hue Jackson addresses ‘Bountygate situation’ after hiring Gregg Williams

The Cleveland Browns had one of the worst defenses in the league this season, ranking 31st in yards and 30th in points allowed. That was largely due to their lack of talent on that side of the ball, but head coach Hue Jackson believes defensive coordinator Ray Horton was to blame, too.

The Browns fired Horton and brought in Gregg Williams to take his place. Williams spent the last three years as the Rams’ defensive coordinator after heading the Saints’ defense for three seasons from 2009-11.

Browns name Gregg Williams defensive coordinator Details » https://t.co/ENZi1ahmqT pic.twitter.com/cCDMeh6ViH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 8, 2017

During his stint with the Saints, Williams was at the center of Bountygate – the scandal that led to suspensions for him and head coach Sean Payton. That term will forever be connected to Williams’ name, but Jackson is certain there won’t be any issues in Cleveland.

“We will not be having a Bountygate situation here in Cleveland. That’s behind him. He paid the price,” Jackson said Sunday.

Jackson explained how difficult of a decision it was to fire Horton after this disastrous season, saying this:

“I agonized over this as much as anyone,” he said. “This isn’t just about Ray Horton. This is about my vision for a winning environment. These are tough decisions. The finger is pointed back at me, not at Ray Horton. It’s about where I want to take this football team.”

Jackson called Williams “one of the best coordinators in the NFL,” which was the reason for his hiring in Cleveland. The Browns have several issues on both sides of the ball, but shoring up that defense and getting the most out of their players is obviously a high priority.