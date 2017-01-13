How Nice Is Thomas Davis?

See below to find out just how nice Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis can be both on and off the football field…

Carolina Panthers linebacker and 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Thomas Davis recently sat down with actor Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation” “House of Lies”) to determine if Davis is as nice in person as he seems. The interview was a part of the “Courtyard Camera” series, an original comedic webisode hosted by Schwartz featuring top NFL players.

Schwartz poses a series of scenarios for Davis to respond indicating to what extent he would reach in order to maintain his “nice guy” persona.

Spoiler Alert: There are things even Davis would not do for you.

After the test, Davis alludes to the transformation that takes place when he suits up for the Panthers on game day. All-around nice guy off the field, Davis is a veteran force at linebacker for the Panthers.

In twelve seasons, all with Carolina, Davis has endured three consecutive ACL reconstructions of his right knee and returned to dominance. Prior to the Panthers most recent Super Bowl appearance, Davis suffered a broken arm but played just two weeks later with a metal plate and 11 screws in his forearm.

Committed to pursuing a Super Bowl for the Panthers, Davis is under contract through the 2017 season and has every intention of returning.

Courtyard is the “Official Hotel of the NFL” and “Courtyard Camera” originated in 2014 as an online content series featuring surprise moments with guests in Courtyard properties starring NFL talent, all captured by hidden cameras. Today, the series has evolved into a comedic webisode series that pairs NFL stars and hotels guests, combining for spontaneous, side-splitting, star-packed laughs. Past stars have included Victor Cruz, Kirk Cousins, Rex Ryan, DeMarco Murray, Jared Allen and DeAngelo Williams.

This article originally appeared on