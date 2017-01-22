Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Who wins today?

The Green Bay Packers will once again play in the National Football Conference Championship Game – the second in three years.

Today Green Bay travels south to take on the high-powered Atlanta Falcons at 2 p.m. Central Standard Time.

In what many feel will be the highest-scoring of the two conference championships today, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Atlanta’s signal-caller Matt Ryan meet for the second time this season. Back in October, it was Ryan’s touchdown pass with less than 15 seconds left that lifted the Falcons to a 31-30 win over Green Bay.

Most feel today’s game will be similar.

That said, we here at Lombardi Ave have put together our staff predictions – and we’ll say the outcome is not unanimous as one might thing from a Packers site.

So take a couple of minutes and check out where we stand on today’s game. Staffers provide their projection for the winner and a final score.

What are your thoughts? Let us know who you think will win, along with a final score, in our comments section or head on over to our Facebook or Twitter pages to post your prediction.

In the meantime, turn the page for our best shot at predicting this championship game – a game where the winner heads to Super Bowl LI in two weeks.

Lombardi Ave predictions: Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Josh McPeak: This one has me concerned. Overall, Atlanta is the superior team. That doesn’t always equal a win, especially this time of year. This is the time of year that special players make special plays that change the game. Green Bay will somehow need to make the ‘Red Hot’ Matt Ryan make a mistake. If the Packers fail to create a turnover or change the game on special teams, they will fall one game short yet again.

I’ve heard comments this week that would make Aaron Rodgers a folk hero. Comments that Rodgers would lead the least talented Super Bowl roster ever, if he could pull off the feat. I’m picking with my heart this week. Aaron Rodgers deserves more rings during his career. I really want to see the best quarterback to possibly ever play this game, be a champion for a second time.

Run The Table.

Packers 35 Falcons 31

Super Bowl LI here comes the Pack!

—

Thomas Friesen: It has been a crazy run. I thought last year was exciting, and it pales in comparison to what the Packers have put together this season.

The Atlanta Falcons have far too many weapons at their disposal, and the Packers, even on offense now, are far from 100 percent.

The Falcons look like a Super Bowl team. It comes down to whoever makes the last play, and I think they will.

Falcons 40, Packers 38

—

Joe Olkives: The question all week has been, how does each team win this game?

It hasn’t been an easy one for anyone to answer, and not sure there is an easy answer. We know the storylines and the match ups. At the end of the game if you ask these 3 questions you might be able to answer who won!

Who won the turnover differential?

Did they score points on these turnovers?

Was there any big returns that either went for touchdowns set up for touchdowns?

Which teams quarterback had a better game?

What team scored last?

If you answer these questions, that will probably give you an idea who will win.

I think the Packers get it done with Aaron Rodgers pulling out another miracle.

Packers 42 Falcons 41

—

Ralph Mancini: Much has been said about today’s NFC Championship and it’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t believe both teams won’t be able to light up the scoreboard, including the oddsmakers in Vegas that have placed a whopping 60.5 over-under total on this game.

Green Bay’s biggest concern won’t be Julio Jones, but rather how Matt Ryan utilizes the weapons around him (see Mohamed Sanu’s 10-catch performance in the first meeting).

I’m convinced that the deciding factor will be turnovers or rather those one or two takeaways in the second half that will tip the scales in favor of one side over the other.

The Falcons have a young and dynamic defense that has made remarkable strides during the course of the year, but the Packers have more battle-tested veterans with playoff experience.

All of which leads me to believe that Clay Matthews, Julius Peppers or Mike Daniels will rise up and make that key splash play that will propel this underdog Packers squad to Super Bowl LI.

Packers 38 Falcons 34

—

Freddie Boston: The Packers’ roller coaster journey comes down to this.

Forget 4-6.

Forget running the table or relaxing.

For this game, we may as well forget about defense.

There’s a one-way ticket to the Super Bowl hanging above the Georgia Dome, and that’s all that matters.

After coming this far, I’m not picking against the Packers now. Aaron Rodgers is playing the best football of his career, and if this game turns into an old-fashioned shootout as many expect, it would take a brave man to pick against 12.

I’m not feeling brave.

This should be a classic, but Rodgers has an opportunity to add to his legacy. He’s not letting it slip away this time around.

Packers 38 Falcons 34

—

Kenn Korb: Last week I was supremely confident the Packers could come away with a win, in part based on how badly the first meeting with Dallas turned out for them.

The same logic would seem to apply here to a certain degree as well; Green Bay lost to Atlanta the first time around on a late score and failing to convert on a final last-minute drive, and that was without Randall Cobb or Ty Montgomery.

It stands to reason that the Packers can do even better this time around.

Or maybe not.

A staggering number of guys have been suffering from sickness and injuries this week, so multiple playmakers may be missing from the offense. Also, as well as Green Bay has played during their “run the table” streak, Matt Ryan and his offense have been playing at least as good in numerous facets.

With everything considered, I haven’t had a good feeling about this game for Green Bay all week long.

Of course, as long as Aaron Rodgers is under center this team will have a chance for the upset; I just don’t feel like it will come to fruition this time around.

(Hopefully I’m wrong)

Falcons 38 Packers 37

—

Ray Rivard: When it comes down to a single game to determine the best team in the conference, anything can happen … and most likely will.

We all know this matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons is going to be filled with offensive fireworks on both sides of the ball.

Both offenses will probably score at will and from anywhere on the field.

But like all championship games, the difference in this one will come down to the defense that makes the timely stops.

After all, it’s defenses that win championships, right?

That said, if Green Bay’s defense that’s filled with wily veterans, can make plays at the right time, Aaron Rodgers will take care of the rest.

Yes, the Packers are banged up, but what’s new? They’ve gotten to this point through grit, a bit of luck and big plays at the big moments.

This one won’t be a blowout for either team and could come down to the final play.

For the sake of my heart, I hope not … but again, anything is possible.

I feel that continues again as the Packers ride the wave to the Super Bowl.

Packers 39 Falcons 36

This article originally appeared on