Eagles’ Carson Wentz gives football to Mike Trout after touchdown
Nick Schwartz
Diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan and baseball superstar Mike Trout, who grew up in nearby New Jersey, sat in the endzone for Sunday’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys and received a game-used souvenir in the third quarter.
Eagles QB Carson Wentz threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in the third quarter, then gave the ball to Mike Trout.
A few days ago, Trout sent pairs of Nikes to Eagles players as a holiday gift.
Every Eagles player got a pair of Nikes courtesy of Mike Trout. These belong to Zach Ertz pic.twitter.com/xxnBpOwghI
— Les Bowen (@LesBowen) December 28, 2016