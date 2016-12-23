Devonta Freeman’s quest to be “elite” comes at the right time

NFC Offensive Player of the Week and another Pro Bowl selection isn’t enough to satisfy Devonta Freeman. The Falcons’ 3rd year running back wants to be “elite”.

In his Pro Bowl selection interview, Devonta Freeman said he wants nothing more than to be, “remembered as one of the elites.” The Falcons’ running back is “excited” to be receiving multiple accolades in 2016, but it’s clear he’s hungry for greatness. His huge performance in Week 15 was just another glimpse of Freeman’s elite potential.

"I want to be remembered as one of the elites." – NFC Offensive Player of The Week @devontafreeman ???? – https://t.co/4IUTUjei2h pic.twitter.com/UVhHMX6i0W — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 22, 2016

More impressive than what Devonta Freeman ran for against the 49ers was the how. He’s generally more patient to read the blocking in front of him, but hit holes more like Tevin Coleman last Sunday. Freeman was full steam ahead and not easy to tackle. His elusiveness turned a few should-be losses into positive gains. He also picked an additional 2-3 yards after contact on most carries.

If the Falcons are destined for Super Bowl LI, they have to win games with more than offensive finesse. There will come that one knock-down, drag ‘em out playoff game…the game won or lost in the trenches. When that day comes, the Atlanta Falcons will need everything Devonta Freeman has brought to the field in his biggest performances of 2016.

It’s amazing Devonta Freeman’s name is rarely included in the “top running back” discussions. The Florida State alum is the epitome of the position in today’s NFL. Freeman has speed, he can run for power, and factors into the passing game on any down. If anything, Atlanta’s quality depth at the running back position is hampering Devonta’s quest for that elite greatness.

My gripe coming out of Week 14 was that Freeman wasn’t being fed the ball like a feature back. Kyle Shanahan must have been listening and properly game-planned for the 49ers in Week 15. The Falcons gave Freeman 20 carries last Sunday and every opportunity to reach the end zone.

Few even recall Devonta’s fumble inside the 1-yard line. It was the first fumble by a Falcons’ running back all year. Not a great moment but shed light onto the fact ball security is no issue in 2016.

Freeman is excited to head back to the Pro Bowl and very appreciative that, “hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.” More importantly, the 24-year old is focused on the bigger picture, the Falcons’ playoff quest. If all goes well, Freeman is heading to Houston the week of the Pro Bowl and not Orlando.

Atlanta is in outstanding shape to contend with their top running back hungry for so much more.

