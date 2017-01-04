Despite being in playoffs, Lions announce that Jim Caldwell will be back in 2017
Jim Caldwell will return as head coach of the Detroit Lions next season, the team announced Wednesday in the lead-up to Saturday’s wild-card playoff matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Despite leading the Lions to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons as coach, Caldwell apparently needed a vote of confidence after a season-ending three-game losing streak cost them the NFC North title.
The Green Bay Packers won 31-24 at Detroit last week to cap a season-ending six-game win streak and capture the NFC North for the fifth time in six seasons. That gave them home-field advantage in the wild-card round, while the sixth-seeded Lions (9-7) must travel to Seattle on Saturday.
Caldwell is 27-21 in Detroit and 53-43 overall entering the final year of his contract. He got a similar vote of confidence last year after Bob Quinn was hired as GM.