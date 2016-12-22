Denver Broncos: John Elway’s 4th Best Roster Move

Signing players are specialties to Denver Broncos John Elway, but the squad cannot reach their full potential without the teachings of coaches.

The Denver Broncos hired John Fox to eliminate Josh McDaniels from the equation in 2011. Fox deserves credit managing multiple quarterbacks in his first season with Kyle Orton and Tim Tebow. However, Fox could never win the Super Bowl leading to imminent departure. The Broncos did appear in Super Bowl 48 and playoff exits; therefore, Elway needed to hire a coach he relates to.

After the 2014 season and loss against the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round, Elway hired his friend and former teammate Gary Kubiak. Kubiak was Elway’s first and only choice. Even Kubiak himself mentioned the Broncos were the only choice if he given the opportunity. Once he agreed to become coach, it was time to get to a Super Bowl.

In 2015, the Broncos still had a top-five defense and playmakers left over under Jack Del Rio, who is now with the Oakland Raiders as head coach. Kubiak made the decision to hire ex-Broncos coach Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator. Phillips’ took the No Fly Zone and Orange Rush to historic heights in 2015 becoming the best defense in recent memory. There is one thing missing, the Super Bowl.

That same year, the Broncos struggled offensively under Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. However, a great field general makes up for the deficiencies of an offensive line by his quick release and precision. But winning a championship is not possible with the help of other players. Brock Osweiler was instrumental in getting to the postseason and clinching the number one seed. Yes, it is true.

Despite struggles on offense, defense carried weight of season on their shoulders to reach the Super Bowl against the Carolina Panthers. Gary Kubiak won the Super Bowl becoming third coach to win a championship with same team he played with.

Furthermore, credit for eliminating image of McDaniels in Broncos franchise belongs to Elway. Not to be outdone, the hiring/firing Fox, then hiring Kubiak to the same position is credit to Elway. The underrated move of them all is bringing Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator. Elway had to sign of Kubiak’s decision and Broncos would not want it any other way.

