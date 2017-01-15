Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant Give Cowboys Life on Huge Touchdown (Video)

With their defense struggling and trailing big, a gorgeous touchdown throw from Dak Prescott to Dez Bryant gave the Dallas Cowboys life.

The Dallas Cowboys seemed completely overwhelmed through the first 25-ish minutes of their NFC Divisional Round Game against the Green Bay Packers. While Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were doing their jobs, receivers were dropping passes and the defense was getting smoked by Aaron Rodgers. Trailing 21-3, the Cowboys got the ball and needed life in a huge way. Dak and Dez Bryant were able to give them that.

Prescott, in his first taste of playoff action as a rookie, was poised throughout the first half despite the struggles. Even down by 18 points, he was leading the offense well and seemed in control. However, when he got the offense down into Green Bay territory again thanks to some ropes to Bryant, he was ready to finally capitalize.

After just finding Dez for a first down, Bryant was sent deep down the left sideline and beat his man handily. The rookie signal-caller then dropped an absolute dime over his No. 1 receiver’s shoulder and Bryant was able to haul it in before rumbling the rest of the way for the massively important touchdown:

Anyone questioning whether or not Dak Prescott was ready for this game can officially can it. With that throw, he showed that he’s ready.

While some over-reactionary fans may have been calling for Tony Romo after a few failed drives, that’s absolutely absurd. Prescott continued to look as poised as a veteran throughout his first postseason action—he just wasn’t getting any help. If the defense can step up, though, the Cowboys seemed to get a spark from Dak-to-Dez on this score and could start to build momentum.

