The Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl hopes were dashed Sunday, but the team did get a bit of good news Tuesday when linebacker Sean Lee was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

Sean Lee has been named to the 2017 Pro Bowl, replacing Luke Kuechly. This will be Lee’s 2nd straight Pro Bowl. 📝: https://t.co/8tEOHuzpb6 pic.twitter.com/c4FlxcxXay — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 17, 2017

Lee, who finished tied for fourth in the league in tackles with 145, replaces Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, whose season was cut short due to a concussion he suffered in Week 11.

Lee’s addition now gives the Cowboys six players on the Pro Bowl roster. The 30-year-old joins quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and guard Zack Martin.

Lee was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after recording 128 tackles and 2½ sacks.